Ben Napier Reveals He ‘Snuck Out’ at 5 A.M. to Get Wife Erin a Special Birthday Surprise

Ben Napier proved he'll go to great lengths when it comes to making his wife Erin feel loved.

In honor of Erin’s 38th birthday on Wednesday, Ben, 39, executed a sneaky plan to procure a special treat for his wife of 14 years before she woke up.

The Home Town star had to “sneak out” of the house to get some pastries from the newly opened Loblolly Bakery located 35 minutes outside of the HGTV stars’ hometown of Laurel, Miss. Though he did have a little help from owner Robert St. John to get the job done. St. John commended Ben for his sweet efforts and spilled the details about the gesture on Instagram.

“Happy birthday @erinapier. No surprise that @scotsman.co went to great lengths to hook you up with birthday pastries,” St. John wrote beside a photo of him posing with Ben and one of the bakery’s pastry chefs named Tatum. In the photo, Tatum and Ben are holding large boxes of pastries with “Happy Birthday Erin!” written on them.

St. John continued: “He snuck out of the house around 5am and drove to Hattiesburg where he slipped in the back door an hour before opening and pastry chef Tatum who came in at midnight passed along the goodies.”

The restaurateur concluded the caption by noting, “Ben makes all of us other husbands look lazy and unromantic,” and wishing Erin a happy birthday one more time.

Ben reposted St. John’s photo on his Instagram Story along with the caption: “A big thank you to @loblollybakery for making me look like a hero this morning!” He also gave a shout out to the pastry chef, adding that she “nailed it on the birthday boxes.”

In a nod of gratitude to her husband, Erin also shared St. John’s photo on her Instagram Story and wrote, “I am the luckiest” above the group shot.



Erin Napier reposted Loblolly Bakery owner Robert St. John's photo on Instagram after her husband Ben surprised her with fresh pastries for her 38th birthday. Erin Napier/Instagram

While the surprise pastries kicked off Erin’s birthday with a bang on Wednesday, Ben made sure to keep the celebration going and have their two daughters — Helen, 5, and Mae, 2 — join in on the fun.

"Happy birthday, @erinapier! The girls wanted to wake mommy up, but she was already awake," the HGTV star shared on Instagram. "They made her get back in bed so they could give her a BIG happy birthday. Thanks for putting up with our celebrations, babe. We love you!"

A slideshow of photos showed Helen and Mae about to open the door to their parents’ room, followed by another shot of Erin embracing her youngest daughter while Helen stands nearby.

Erin and Ben Napier's daughters, Helen and Mae, surprising their mom on her 38th birthday. Ben Napier/Instagram

In the last slide, a short clip shows the two girls running into the room while saying, “happy birthday” to their mom.

Erin commented, “i love y’all so much i could cry!” on her husband’s cute post.

