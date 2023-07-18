Ben McKenzie’s New Book Takes Aim at Cryptocurrency ‘Scam’

The "O.C." star examines the flawed world of digital currency in his new book "Easy Money," available July 18

By Kate Tuttle
Updated on July 18, 2023 03:28PM EDT
Ben McKenzie new book Easy Money
McKenzie's new book examines the flawed world of digital currency. Photo:

Gavin Bond/Abrams

Best known as the brooding leading man on The O.C., Southland and Gotham, actor Ben McKenzie has been a television staple for 20 years. Now he’s adding a new title to his resume: published author. In Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud, McKenzie takes readers on a romp — occasionally jaw-dropping, always engaging — through the wild world of crypto, which its proponents call a currency, and McKenzie argues is an unregulated security, and often just plain fraud. Ever since its birth around 2011, various forms of crypto have beguiled traders, speculators — and celebrities. Among a Hollywood horde of crypto spokespeople that grew to include Matt Damon, Kim Kardashian, Larry David, Tom Brady and Giselle Bünchen, McKenzie (who has a degree in economics from the University of Virginia) stood out for his skepticism. Beginning in 2021, he and journalist Jacob Silverman, the book’s co-author, published a series of articles investigating the wild claims put forth by crypto investors and hype men (some of whom have since been indicted on charges of financial fraud).

He talked with PEOPLE on July 12, ahead of the publication of Easy Money.

How do you explain the popularity, the appeal of cryptocurrency? It was very appealing to a lot of people in show business.

Well, the showbiz thing is pretty straightforward. They paid some of the most famous people on the planet in real money to you to take your real money and turn it into something else. I don't accuse any celebrity of any particular crime, but, at a minimum, they didn't do their due diligence. Because what you're effectively doing is providing financial advice, and you're not a licensed financial advisor. Celebrities have been endorsing things since there've been celebrities, but usually those are retail products. These are, at best, speculative assets, and, at worst, Ponzi schemes.

As for why cryptocurrency has been so popular, I really go back to the work of Robert Shiller, the Nobel Prize winning economist, who talks about economic narratives. Crypto's just a story, or rather a constellation of sometimes overlapping stories, and most of those stories start with something real, which is usually a flaw in our current economic system, financial system, which of course is deeply flawed. 

Easy Money Cover by Ben McKenzie
"Easy Money" by Ben McKenzie.

Abrams

How much of it just comes down to greed, though? Because I also feel like you get a little magical thinking about money, the idea of making something from nothing. 

Yeah, that's exactly right. I mean, get-rich quick schemes are eternal. People have been running them ever since there's been money, because people have always wanted to make more money as quickly as possible. And that's really why regulation is important, historically speaking. I mean, these cryptocurrencies are not currencies economically, they're securities, and we didn't have federal securities laws until the 1930s, because in the 1920s we did not have them. And the Roaring Twenties, it was all fun and games until it crashed in 1929 and led to the Great Depression.

It gets pretty close to gambling addiction too. It is gambling addiction for a lot of the hardcore people. They really want to believe in it, and I get that. I understand that. Who doesn't want to be rich? Who doesn't want to believe in the thing crypto purports to do? But just because you believe in it doesn't mean it's true. I mean, 10% of the American public think the Earth is flat. It's not.

So when I see a headline that says that Tom Brady lost $30 million on crypto, was that $30 million of real money or was that 30 million of hypothetical crypto wealth that went to zero? 

Yeah. And you always have to do your research on these because they will often cite a number, but it's in crypto, which is…. Any number that's denominated in crypto, you have to be very skeptical of because it's not very liquid. My understanding from Brady based on this, and it was news to me, I knew he had stock, but it sounds like he actually may have lost money, according to this New York Times article, because he was given equity, which is now worthless, and put some of his money in. But if that's true, I mean, first of all, he still shouldn't have been shilling it. 

Most celebrities got paid in real money. I mean, that's the way that works. Kim Kardashian, for example, we now know got paid a quarter of a million dollars to shill EthereumMax. But she's now been fined 1.25, 1.26 million by the SEC. So even celebrities, I won't say they're victims, because they shouldn't have been getting other people to buy it, but they can be collateral damage as well. And hopefully that's a lesson for them. Don't do this stuff. I would also love it if a celebrity would own up to that. It would be really nice. I feel kind of lonely out there. It'd be nice if somebody was like, "Sorry. Screwed up. My bad." I would feel terrible if I told my fans to invest in something, or implied that they should invest in something, and then they lost money. That would haunt me to the end of my days.

Ben McKenzie new book interview
Ben McKenzie.

Gavin Bond

You have gone really hard on not just the idea of crypto, but everybody who was shilling it. Have you gotten pushback specifically within the celebrity world? Did Kim Kardashian get mad at you? Matt Damon, Larry David, any of these people?

The weekly celebrity meetings are very awkward.

I’ll bet. 

Yeah. I don't know these people. I mean, I've met some of them for five seconds, but I don't know them. It's not personal. I try not to punch below the belt. But you do have to call it out, and they are responsible for their actions, as we all are. And one of the best tools for combating misinformation is humor. Make fun of it. It's dumb. It should be mocked. If there is a price to pay in my career, I mean, that would be unfortunate, but still worth it.

Easy Money is now available from Abrams Press.

