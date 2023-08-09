Ben Higgins Says It Was a 'Healthy' But 'Sad' Split for Not 'Compatible' Exes Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick announced the end of their engagement — and four-year relationship — on Aug. 6

By
Published on August 9, 2023 11:13AM EDT
Ben Higgins, Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe
Photo:

Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic, Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Ben Higgins has an insider's perspective on Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s breakup.

Higgins, 34, spoke about the recent Bachelor Nation breakup on Tuesday's episode of his podcast, The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. “This is a healthy split. It’s a sad split, because you and I have been around them quite a bit and they did seem really good for each other,” the former Bachelor said while in conversation with his co-host, Ashley Iaconetti.

Reflecting on his day-to-day interactions with the former couple, Higgins said the two co-hosts would “see them off-camera and away from the public and it did feel like the two of them could work.”

“Maybe that’s why it’s such a sad thing for both of them,” he continued. “Because I’m sure there were many times they were like, ‘Wow this is the most beautiful thing ever.’ But obviously, you know, they weren’t compatible.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

John Parra/Getty 

It was the way Bristowe, 38, and Tartick, 34, announced their broken engagement that has Higgins trusting it was a good thing in the end.

“I think it’s telling for me that this was a healthy split — if that even is a thing — because of the pictures they both posted of each other,” he added. “Looking back on the memories and the time together and doing it with admiration. That typically doesn’t happen. If it wasn’t [amicable], we’d see some joint statement that was like, ‘Hey, we need privacy and we just aren’t right for each other’ and that’s where it would end.” 

On Sunday, Bristowe and Tartick posted a joint statement announcing the end of their four-year relationship. “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other,” they wrote. “It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

The former Bachelorette also asked her followers to pray for the pair’s hearts as they navigate the split as single people. As for Tartick, he called the breakup aftermath “a little bit of a challenge.”

“When I’m prepared and feel ready to talk through how these things also impact my life, what’s next for me, I will share those,” he added while speaking on his Trading Secrets podcast.

Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette is currently airing Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

