Ben & Jerry's Co-Founder Arrested While Protesting the Case Against Julian Assange

Cohen had shared in a tweet on Wednesday that he planned to “protest the criminalization of the free press and the prosecution” of Assange, acknowledging that the move would "risk arrest"

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 02:46PM EDT
Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & JerryÂs ice cream, refuses to leave an entrance outside the Department of Justice before being arrested
Ben Cohen. Photo:

Win McNamee/Getty

Ben Cohen, co-founder of popular American ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s, was arrested Thursday outside the Department of Justice while protesting in support of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange.

Cohen had shared in a tweet on Wednesday that he planned to “protest the criminalization of the free press and the prosecution” of Assange, acknowledging that the move would "risk arrest."

Assange is alternately celebrated as a courageous whistleblower and reviled by U.S. officials as a traitor of life-or-death secrets following his organization's leaking of confidential military records and diplomatic cables, as well as damaging emails about Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign which American authorities believe were first stolen by Russians.

In May 2019, the U.S. charged Assange with 17 counts under the Espionage Act. He is currently fighting extradition in a high-security prison in southeast London, where he's been since 2019.

On Thursday, Cohen protested the charges against Assange alongside Jodie Evans, the co-founder of social justice organization CODEPINK.

In footage of the protest shared to social media, Cohen can be seen lighting a “Freedom of the Press” sign on fire as he said: “Freedom of the press is going up in smoke.”

He then asked to enter the Department of Justice building, and was denied by security guards, at which point he and Evans allegedly sat on the steps in front of the entrance until they were handcuffed.

Later, Cohen returned to Twitter to share that the two had been released from custody.

"Jodie and I have been released from police custody after being held for ~3hrs. It's time for @POTUS to follow thru with his promise," Cohen wrote. "Journalism is NOT a crime."

Cohen added the hashtags, #Dropthecharges and #FreeAssange.

Cohen and his co-founder Jerry Greenfield has a long history of activism, which they have expressed both through their personal actions as well as their company's ice cream flavors.

Their 2019 flavor Justice Remix'd was dedicated to criminal justice reform and in 2018, the company announced the flavor Pecan Resist, aimed at resisting the “regressive and discriminatory policies” of former President Donald Trump's administration.

Other past socially conscious Ben & Jerry’s flavors include Save Our Swirled, aimed at bringing attention to climate change, and I Dough, I Dough, renamed in celebration of the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Related Articles
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after he appeared for his arraignment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Donald Trump's Historic Arraignment: A Full Recap, Plus What Comes Next
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
The Trump Indictment Charges and Allegations: Full Recap
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on January 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has blocked President Joe Bidenâs COVID vaccine or testing mandate for large private businesses, but allowed a vaccine mandate to take effect for medical facilities that take Medicare or Medicaid payments.
Supreme Court Rejects Case That Could Have Upended U.S. Elections
Ben & Jerry's x Colin Kaepernick Change the Whirled
Ben & Jerry's and Colin Kaepernick Team Up on a Vegan Ice Cream Flavor Called 'Change the Whirled'
An agitated Donald Trump represents all that is wrong with the 2016 Republican Party Platform.
Donald Trump’s Classified Documents Case Will Go to Trial in August
Pete Buttigieg Celebrates 6-Year Anniversary of Wedding with Chasten: 'Feels Like We Were Just There'
Pete Buttigieg Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary of Wedding with Chasten: 'Feels Like We Were Just There'
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Julian Assange Wedding
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Marries Stella Moris Inside His London Prison
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Would Run for President Now if He Could: 'Put Me In'
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Everything to Know About FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's Legal Controversies (Including the Celebs Involved)
Julian Assange
British Judge Denies U.S. Request to Extradite WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange
Lisa Marie, Tina Turner and Jerry Springer
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Calls Trump an 'Infantile and Unpatriotic President' in Her Reaction to Capitol Riot
THE BEAR
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022