Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did more than just flash their pearly whites on Monday night.

The couple were all smiles, all laughs and all kisses as they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Affleck’s new movie, The Flash.

Lopez, 53, took to the red carpet at Ovation Hollywood in a Gucci floor-length gown featuring a black zip-up bodice and peach-colored skirt. She accessorized the look with a black Kurt Geiger clutch bag, while her hair had been styled into a sleek long ponytail.

Affleck, 50, partly matched his wife in an all-black outfit. The actor looked sharp in a suit, button-down shirt and lace-up dress shoes.



Photographers snapped the married pair as they posed for pictures while embracing one another and giggling in the other's ear. They were also captured sharing a sweet kiss.



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Flash finds Affleck reprising his role as Batman in the DC multiverse saga, alongside Michael Keaton — who first played Batman in 1989. Ezra Miller also stars as the title superhero, as well as Michael Shannon and Sasha Calle. The film opens in theaters June 16.

Red carpets aren't new for Lopez and Affleck, though getting ready for them is more of a collaborative process than fans might think.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark last month, Lopez revealed that she asks her husband for style advice before red carpet events.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"He doesn't come to the fittings or anything like that,"The Mother actress said on the ABC syndicated daytime talk show. "But, if I'm getting dressed and we're going to a red carpet or some big event I'm like, 'What do you think? This one or this one? Do you like this or do you like this?' Stuff like that."

The singer also revealed the Air actor will often poke fun at her when it comes to her fashion choices. "He'll joke with me sometimes and say, 'Where's the rest of the shirt?' And I'm like, 'No, this one doesn't have anything else.’ " she said.

Lopez and Affleck's red carpet appearance Monday comes as they gear up to celebrate their first wedding anniversary together. The duo wed in a small ceremony in Las Vegas last July, before celebrating just over a month later with a ceremony in Georgia in front of friends and family, including Affleck's longtime friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana,



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Phillip Faraone/Getty

While Lopez and Affleck initially met back in 2002, their rollercoaster romance has been closely followed for 20 years. The duo initially dated for two years, stirring up a tabloid frenzy with their relationship, but eventually split in 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and announced their engagement in April 2022.

All happened for a reason in their eyes. "It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life," Lopez recalled to Zane Lowe in November 2022. "I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending."

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez wrote after their wedding. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

The pair have effortlessly blended their families. Lopez shares 15-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Affleck is also dad to son Samuel, 11, and Seraphina, 14, Violet, 17, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.



"We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter," said Lopez. "We have kids and we respect each other. ... We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."

