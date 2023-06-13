Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Share a Laugh and a Kiss on ‘The Flash’ Premiere Red Carpet

The couple engaged in some PDA as they attended the premiere of Affleck's new movie in Los Angeles

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 06:59AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did more than just flash their pearly whites on Monday night.

The couple were all smiles, all laughs and all kisses as they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Affleck’s new movie, The Flash.

Lopez, 53, took to the red carpet at Ovation Hollywood in a Gucci floor-length gown featuring a black zip-up bodice and peach-colored skirt. She accessorized the look with a black Kurt Geiger clutch bag, while her hair had been styled into a sleek long ponytail.

Affleck, 50, partly matched his wife in an all-black outfit. The actor looked sharp in a suit, button-down shirt and lace-up dress shoes. 

Photographers snapped the married pair as they posed for pictures while embracing one another and giggling in the other's ear. They were also captured sharing a sweet kiss.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (13963325av) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'The Flash' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Jun 2023
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Flash finds Affleck reprising his role as Batman in the DC multiverse saga, alongside Michael Keaton — who first played Batman in 1989. Ezra Miller also stars as the title superhero, as well as Michael Shannon and Sasha Calle. The film opens in theaters June 16.

Red carpets aren't new for Lopez and Affleck, though getting ready for them is more of a collaborative process than fans might think.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark last month, Lopez revealed that she asks her husband for style advice before red carpet events.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13963134gd) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'The Flash' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Jun 2023
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"He doesn't come to the fittings or anything like that,"The Mother actress said on the ABC syndicated daytime talk show. "But, if I'm getting dressed and we're going to a red carpet or some big event I'm like, 'What do you think? This one or this one? Do you like this or do you like this?' Stuff like that."

The singer also revealed the Air actor will often poke fun at her when it comes to her fashion choices. "He'll joke with me sometimes and say, 'Where's the rest of the shirt?' And I'm like, 'No, this one doesn't have anything else.’ " she said. 

Lopez and Affleck's red carpet appearance Monday comes as they gear up to celebrate their first wedding anniversary together. The duo wed in a small ceremony in Las Vegas last July, before celebrating just over a month later with a ceremony in Georgia in front of friends and family, including Affleck's longtime friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, 

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Phillip Faraone/Getty

While Lopez and Affleck initially met back in 2002, their rollercoaster romance has been closely followed for 20 years. The duo initially dated for two years, stirring up a tabloid frenzy with their relationship, but eventually split in 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and announced their engagement in April 2022. 

All happened for a reason in their eyes. "It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life," Lopez recalled to Zane Lowe in November 2022. "I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending."

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez wrote after their wedding. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair have effortlessly blended their families. Lopez shares 15-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Affleck is also dad to son Samuel, 11, and Seraphina, 14, Violet, 17, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter," said Lopez. "We have kids and we respect each other. ... We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture â Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Golden Globes Changing Ownership as HFPA Sells Rights to Awards Show After Years of Controversy
Cary Elwes Shares Selfie from Michael Caine's 90th Birthday Bash: 'This Man Should Always Be Celebrated'
Cary Elwes Shares Selfie from Michael Caine's 90th Birthday Bash: 'This Man Should Always Be Celebrated'
Tenoch Huerta attends the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England.
'Wakanda Forever' Star Tenoch Huerta Denies Sexual Assault Allegation Made Against Him: 'Simply Untrue'
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Celebrates Eventful Weekend of 'Love and Laughter' 5 Months After Snowplow Accident
David Duchovny Teases His Upcoming Romantic Comedy with Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan's Comeback Rom-Com Is 'a Throwback Sweet Film,' Teases Costar David Duchovny: (Exclusive)
Jake Gyllenhaal Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Have Day Date at French Open — See the Photos
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Fiancé Danny Fujikawa: 'My Love, My Partner, My Man!'
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo Recalls Filming Pivotal Scene in 'Wicked' Film Adaptation: ‘My Heart Broke Open and Tears Fell’
Jennifer Lawrence is âTotallyâ Open to Playing Katniss Everdeen Again: â100 Percentâ
Jennifer Lawrence Says She's 'Totally' Open to Playing Her 'Hunger Games' Role Again: '100 Percent'
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Diane Keaton attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Diane Keaton Pokes Fun at Her Love of Headwear with a Larger-Than-Life-Sized Hat
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Had ‘No Idea’ Flip-Flops Were a Fashion Faux Pas on Cannes Red Carpet
Leonardo DiCaprio and Rumoured Girlfriend Gigi Hadid seen enjoying yet another date night in London as the pair arrive back seconds apart at the same hotel following their evening out in the capital with Leo's Dad and Step Mum
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Spotted at London Restaurant as He Dined with His Parents
Jennifer Coolidge and Eddie Kaye Thomas
Jennifer Coolidge Recalls Being Roommates with ‘American Pie’ Costar Eddie Kaye Thomas: ‘I Wasn’t the Love of His Life’
Johnny Depp Fans Sing Star 'Happy Birthday' as He Turns 60 at Bucharest Concert
Johnny Depp Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Actor as He Turns 60 at Concert in Romania
Brittany Snow 'The Good Half' World Premiere, Tribeca Festival
Brittany Snow Says She's ‘Trying to Focus on Myself and Tune Out the Noise’ After Divorce (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage: I Love Life with You
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage: ‘I Love Life with You’