Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Make Rare Appearance with His Daughter, 17, at Star-Studded White Party

Ben Affleck had a surprise plus-one to the White Party: his daughter, Violet!

On Tuesday, the Air actor and director, 50, attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's White Party with his 17-year-old daughter Violet. Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, was also in attendance and posed for a sweet photo with Affleck and Violet that Rubin later posted to his Instagram.

In the photo, Violet — who bears a striking resemblance to mom Jennifer Garner — wears a white mask and a white, flowy dress. She stands under her father's arm as Affleck drapes his other arm around Rubin. Lopez stands on the other side of Violet and poses for the camera.

Affleck shares Violet, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In December, Violet joined her mom for a mother-daughter date at the White House on the eve of her 17th birthday. The actress and her daughter attended the State dinner, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and dressed in matching black gowns.

The two were seen sweetly holding hands when photographed during the event, which was a rare public outing for the two.

The mother and daughter were among the 400 VIPs who attended the event, which honored French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the first state dinner of Biden's administration.

Getty Images

In April, Garner told InStyle that her kids weren't interested in watching her movies — but they were more open to watching their dad's.

"My kids don't love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry," she explained to the outlet. "It's different."

Garner noted, "They don't mind watching their dad. They don't want to see me sad, and they don't want to see me in a romance. They don't love seeing me play someone else's mom, honestly."

