Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Make Rare Appearance with His Daughter, 17, at Star-Studded White Party

The actor shares his three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on July 7, 2023 05:05PM EDT
Michael Rubin White Party
Photo:

Michael Rubin

Ben Affleck had a surprise plus-one to the White Party: his daughter, Violet!

On Tuesday, the Air actor and director, 50, attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's White Party with his 17-year-old daughter Violet. Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, was also in attendance and posed for a sweet photo with Affleck and Violet that Rubin later posted to his Instagram.

In the photo, Violet — who bears a striking resemblance to mom Jennifer Garner — wears a white mask and a white, flowy dress. She stands under her father's arm as Affleck drapes his other arm around Rubin. Lopez stands on the other side of Violet and poses for the camera.

Affleck shares Violet, Seraphina, 13, and  Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In December, Violet joined her mom for a mother-daughter date at the White House on the eve of her 17th birthday. The actress and her daughter attended the State dinner, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and dressed in matching black gowns.

The two were seen sweetly holding hands when photographed during the event, which was a rare public outing for the two.

The mother and daughter were among the 400 VIPs who attended the event, which honored French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the first state dinner of Biden's administration.

Jennifer Garner Violet Affleck White House state dinner

Getty Images

In April, Garner told InStyle that her kids weren't interested in watching her movies — but they were more open to watching their dad's.

"My kids don't love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry," she explained to the outlet. "It's different."

Garner noted, "They don't mind watching their dad. They don't want to see me sad, and they don't want to see me in a romance. They don't love seeing me play someone else's mom, honestly."

Related Articles
Matthew McConaughey and Levi McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Surprise Son Levi by Letting Him Join Social Media on 15th Birthday
Khloe Kardashian rap sleepover True Dream
Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Bring Back 'Fancy Girls' for Sleepover with Dream — See the Cute Clips
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Aire
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photos of 17-Month-Old Son Aire
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Holding Hands As They are Spotted Leaving a Furniture Store
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Hands as They're Seen Leaving a Furniture Store
raelynn on returning to music after parenting
RaeLynn Says She Didn't Know If She Wanted to Return to Music After Becoming a Mom
Brittany Mahomes Yellowstone Vacation
Brittany Mahomes Takes Her Kids Up a Mountain While on Family Vacation in Yellowstone
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special'
Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special'
Armie Hammer; Elizabeth Chambers
Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers Include Candy Stipulation in Joint Custody Agreement of Their Kids
Tarek El Moussa Family Vacation
Tarek El Moussa Poses with His 2 Older Kids on Family Vacation: 'Having the Best Time'
Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Raves About Luis Ruelas Is 'Such a Great Stepdad': 'So Amazing'
Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Raves Luis Ruelas Is 'Such a Great Stepdad': 'So Amazing'
Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2021 AFI Fest - Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. "King Richard"
Alexis Ohanian Feels 'Confident' as a Dad as He and Serena Williams Prepare for Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)
Heather Rae El Moussa Takes 5-Month-Old Son Tristan on Florida Beach Vacation
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Take Son, 5 Months, on Florida Beach Vacation: 'More of a Pool Boy'
Â Khloe Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine as Brother Rob Watches
Daniel Radcliffe arrives for the premiere of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Daniel Radcliffe Says Being a Dad Is 'Really Beautiful’ and Reveals Baby Son Is Already Talking
Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Baby Bump âSelfies n Stuffâ After Sex Reveal Party
Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Baby Bump Photos After Sex Reveal Party
Bear Grylls and Bradley Cooper enjoy the view as they get ready to spend the night on a paraledge hung off the edge of Pathfinder Canyon
Bradley Cooper Gets Candid About Fatherhood: 'Learn from Your Predecessor's Mistakes'