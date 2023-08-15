Ben Affleck Is 'Happy and Thriving' as He Turns 51, Says Source (Exclusive)

“He's definitely staying healthy,” a source close to the actor tells PEOPLE on his 51st birthday Tuesday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
and
Gillian Telling
Gillian Telling

Senior Editor of Movies, People Magazine

Updated on August 15, 2023 11:32PM EDT
Ben Affleck
Photo:

Gary Miller/WireImage

Ben Affleck is “happy and thriving” as he turns 51 on Tuesday, a source close to the actor tells PEOPLE.

The source adds on his birthday, "Everything is going well in his life. He is happy and content."

The Air actor and director seems to be in good spirits as of late. Earlier this month, he and his wife Jennifer Lopez left the Flying Point Surf and Skate store in Southampton, New York, with a T-shirt that reads "Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“They were very friendly to the staff and were both very happy that afternoon,” the insider said. “After exiting, they smiled and started walking down the sidewalk to continue their day.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Lopez recently celebrated her 54th birthday with Affleck by her side, as seen in photos the singer shared of her birthday party in her On the JLo newsletter last month.

In one photo, the Marry Me star wrapped her arms around Affleck while standing behind him. Another candid shot showed her with a smile as she and the Oscar winner embraced each other from the side.

“Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party,” Lopez wrote at the time. “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with,” she continued.

The Mother star added: “Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!”

Before then, the couple had celebrated their first wedding anniversary when they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

“One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas … 🤍♠️❤️ Go to On The JLo for a special surprise… #ThisIsMeNow,” the Hustlers actress wrote on Instagram alongside two snapshots of her wearing a white minidress decorated with rhinestones.

