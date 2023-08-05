Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting their shopping on in the Hamptons.



Earlier this week, the couple — who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary — visited the Flying Point Surf and Skate store in Southampton, New York, and left with a T-shirt that had "Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again" printed on it, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They were very friendly to the staff and were both very happy that afternoon,” an insider says. “After exiting, they smiled and started walking down the sidewalk to continue their day.”

In a snap posted on the store’s Instagram, Lopez, 54, can be seen smiling in the store while standing next to an employee. The next image shows a stock photo of the T-shirt that was purchased during the couple’s visit.

The pair made a statement purchase in a Hamptons store this week. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Affleck, 50, and Lopez’s trip to the Hamptons store took place after the pair spent Lopez’s 54th birthday party together, as seen in photos shared by the singer in her On the JLo newsletter last month.

“Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party,” Lopez wrote at the time. “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

“I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with,” she continued.

Lopez added: “Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The recent trip also comes after Lopez and Affleck celebrated their Las Vegas wedding anniversary last month.

“One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas … 🤍♠️❤️ Go to On The JLo for a special surprise… #ThisIsMeNow,” the "All I Have" singer wrote on Instagram alongside two snapshots of her wearing a white minidress decorated with rhinestones.

