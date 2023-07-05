BelVita Breakfast Sandwiches Recalled After Reports of 'Possible Allergic Reaction' to Peanuts

Two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwiches are being recalled due to a possible peanut contamination.

Mondelez Global LLC announced a voluntary recall of the “Dark Chocolate Creme” and “Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme” varieties manufactured in the United States. They were sold nationwide.

In a release, the company states that the recall is “due to the possibility that the products may contain undeclared peanut resulting from cross-contact on a single manufacturing line.”

The company announced that it was made aware of the incident after an internal inspection of the manufacturer. “We became aware of this issue during an internal manufacturing inspection, when we found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make these products," they said in a statement.

Mondelez Global LLC also stated that there have been “three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction to date related to these products.”

Those with severe allergic reactions to peanuts may risk a serious or life-threatening reaction if they were to come in contact with and consume these products. Those with severe peanut allergies are encouraged to dispose of the product.

The affected products have an expiration date of Feb. 25, 2024.

