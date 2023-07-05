BelVita Breakfast Sandwiches Recalled After Reports of 'Possible Allergic Reaction' to Peanuts

A voluntary recall was announced due to a possible peanut contamination

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 07:00PM EDT
Belvita Sandwich Recall 2023
Photo:

FDA

Two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwiches are being recalled due to a possible peanut contamination.

Mondelez Global LLC announced a voluntary recall of the “Dark Chocolate Creme” and “Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme” varieties manufactured in the United States. They were sold nationwide. 

In a release, the company states that the recall is “due to the possibility that the products may contain undeclared peanut resulting from cross-contact on a single manufacturing line.” 

The company announced that it was made aware of the incident after an internal inspection of the manufacturer. “We became aware of this issue during an internal manufacturing inspection, when we found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make these products," they said in a statement.

Mondelez Global LLC also stated that there have been “three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction to date related to these products.” 

Those with severe allergic reactions to peanuts may risk a serious or life-threatening reaction if they were to come in contact with and consume these products. Those with severe peanut allergies are encouraged to dispose of the product. 

The affected products have an expiration date of Feb. 25, 2024.

