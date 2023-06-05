'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': Gary Drops a Bombshell That Sends Colin Spiraling amid Surprise Romance with Daisy

In the midseason trailer, Gary King shocks Colin MacRae with revelations about his and Daisy Kelliher's past hookups, and a rowdy group with a throuple might just get ejected by Captain Glenn Shephard

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023
Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary King is making a big splash in the dramatic new midseason trailer.

In the teaser, Gary reveals that he secretly had sex with Daisy Kelliher — which could derail her budding romance with Colin MacRae.

“You f---ing could have had me a million times over, and you didn’t want me,” Daisy says to Gary. “Now that you can’t have me, now you f---ing want me.”

“Having sex with you was f---ing amazing,” he replies as she grimaces and tries to shush him.

She then warns Gary to keep his mouth shut about their past, saying, “Shut the f--- up.”

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Gary King -- (Photo by: Laurent Basset/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Laurent Basset/Bravo)
Laurent Basset/Bravo (2)

When Colin finds out about their past, he says “all makes sense now,” adding, “The chemistry that they have, the way they look at each other, I thought it was all friends.”

The love triangle between the trio appears to be heating up as Daisy declares, “You’re both f---ing with my head. I want you both out of my f---ing head.”

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Colin Macrae -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)
Fred Jagueneau/Bravo (2)

The clip also shows chief steward Madison "Mads" Herrera welcoming Daisy's sister, Bonnie, onboard the Parsifal III.

"I was hoping the crew wouldn't be dumb enough to hook up with their chief stew's sister," Daisy shares.

But clearly that her hopes are dashed as she is seen eavesdropping on Bonnie's hookup, with either Gary or deckhand Alex Propson.


In addition to the crew drama, a throuple on the ship also brings new problems for Captain Glenn Shephard when their antics seem poised to make their stay short-lived as the Captain warns, “The first moment I see anyone getting aggro, they will be getting off the boat.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

