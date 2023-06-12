'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': Daisy and Colin 'Both Knew' Hookup Was Inevitable, She Saw a 'Future' with Him (Exclusive)

The Bravo star exclusively tells PEOPLE which moment early in the charter season "stalled mine and Colin's relationship quite a bit. That kind of set the tone and made for a turbulent relationship"

By
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Updated on June 12, 2023 06:07PM EDT
Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have been surprised to see Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae take their relationship to a new level in season 4, but the Chief Stewardess reveals the escalation wasn't much of a blindside for her.

"I think I knew before we were [interested in each other] coming into this season," Kelliher exclusively tells PEOPLE about her chemistry with the Chief Engineer, who was single for his first charter since the pair began their three-year friendship on and off the show.

When the night finally came when the pair kissed and cuddled, Kelliher recalls, "I think Colin kind of made more of the first move. He knew I was going to be receptive."

She continues, "So I am going to say the ball was in his court, but we both knew it was going to happen. I think the two of us kind of leaned into it."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4

Bravo

In fact, the yachtie reveals the sparks with MacRae might have ignited sooner if not for a silly smooch in the hot tub with deckhand Alex Propson early in the season.

"I think [Colin's and my hookup] would've happened quicker if Alex and I hadn't made out. I think he was really thrown by that — and really, that kiss meant nothing to me. But apparently it meant the world to Colin and Gary," she says of First Mate Gary King.

Making things more complicated, Kelliher and King — who kissed once last season after a drunken night out — also came into the season with different ideas about whether their friendship could turn into more.

"I do think it actually affected Gary and it stopped him from making a move on me," Kelliher says of her kiss with Propson. "And also I think it stopped Colin from making a move on me earlier, which I was really surprised by. It was like a drunken Truth or Dare make-out. I really didn't think much of it. And so I think that stalled mine and Colin's relationship quite a bit. That kind of set the tone and made for a turbulent relationship."

Despite King's hopes, Kelliher knew where her heart was — with MacRae.

"I didn't regret my kiss with Gary, but there was no point to it. It wasn't going to go anywhere. He wasn't proving to me that he wanted something else," she explains. "So with Colin it was different. When I did, I was like, I don't know, maybe there is something there. Maybe there is a future there."

She continues, "I was like, 'Maybe Colin and I might have something there? We've been through so much. We care so much about each other, and we have a strong bond doing the show, we enjoy each other's company.' So that was my primary focus."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4

Bravo

But the friends–turned–kissers' future is set to be in double jeopardy during Monday night's Below Deck, a back-to-back airing that will find a "jealous" King rashly revealing that his and Kelliher's past is actually much more intimate than a kiss.

With growing pressure on both of her relationships, Kelliher understands that Below Deck fans might be inclined to root for one man or the other.

On the one hand, she says, "Colin has been seen as this perfect gentleman," and on the other hand, King — who's been hooking up with stewardess Madison "Mads" Herrera since early into the charter season — might make fans "think, 'Well, Gary's not exactly proving himself to be marriage material.' So they just want the best for me. And I think the natural progression or the natural kind of leniency towards Colin is there."

Regardless of where viewers' allegiances lie, Kelliher can say one thing for certain: "We could all go on and have partners and be well-behaved and look perfect. But going on single and playing that role is a whole 'nother ball game."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

