'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': Daisy and Colin Make Out as Yachties Bed-Hop — Find Out Who Made the First Move

Below Deck Sailing Yacht finally delivered on a years-in-the-making — not to mention surprisingly steamy — hookup between Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae. But the pals–turned–paramours weren't the only yachties feeling frisky aboard Parsifal III on this week's episode.

Monday's episode began with business as usual as the crew members finished out their latest charter. Of course, Sailing Yacht's cruising Casanova Gary King found time between his first mate duties to cozy up to stewardess Madison "Mads" Herrera and check in on the status on their relationship in the wake of two recent hookups.

Mads wasn't exactly eager to lock Gary down, which may have him especially punchy and attention-seeking leading into crew's night out. After the charter guests had disembarked, and the yachties had loaded into two vans — one full of all the women on board plus Gary, another occupied by the other guys on the crew — Gary stirred up a world of drama by telling the ladies what the men on crew thought of them.



Laurent Basset/Bravo (2)

"You want to know what we’re all saying, what the guys are saying?" Gary asked a bit too eagerly. "So what we're saying is, everyone loves Daisy to bits — but as much they'd love to f--- her, they are very scared of Daisy and don't want to get on her wrong side."

She laughed, quipping, "Yeah, but scary f---ing is fun f---ing" — but the remark, and its implication that Daisy was undesirable, had clearly gotten to her. (That's been the case with just about everything Gary had said or done this season, and their pair's fellow friends on the crew — Colin especially — haven't been shy in attributing their clashes to residual tension from Gary and Daisy's one-and-done hot tub fling last season.)

"I really wish Gary hadn't opened his f---ing mouth," Daisy said to her crewmates, including stewardess Lucy Edmunds, who said Gary had basically called her "a bloke," and Mads, who Lucy said Gary had "c---blocked" since their tryst. (Chef Ileisha Dell was unfazed by the candor since Gary's only feedback was that the guys wished she didn't have a boyfriend.)

Daisy declared, "Now I literally want to f--- you all, now that I know I'm unf---able."

Recognizing his misstep, Gary opened the door and jokingly jumped out of the van — while it was traveling down the middle an active highway. Getting back in, he clumsily backpedaled: "All the guys want to f--- Daisy, and I might have said that myself too."

Mads didn't sugarcoat it, telling him, "I feel like you made all the girls feel worse."

Fred Jagueneau/Bravo (2)

When the crew sat down for dinner, Colin learned that "f---in’ gossip" Gary had been shooting off at the mouth. Summing up Gary's gaffe later in a confessional, he said: "This is a direct violation of Bro Code Rule No. 1: Don't tell the girls what you said about them.Hello?!"

Not long after, tipsy deckhand Chase Lemacks declared, "Tonight's gonna be a night."

Colin didn't miss a beat: "It is already!"

Soon enough, the yachties piled back into the vans to head back to the boat. As they unloaded, Daisy got an up-close view of Gary laying the groundwork for his next hookup with Mads — and her annoyance did not go unnoticed.

Gary and Colin recapped the moment later in their bunk, with the chief engineer telling his playboy pal: "You know what? I know you don't even like Mads. She's the one that gave you two seconds of her time, and you're like, 'This is the one.'"

Perhaps revealing where his attention really lay, Gary responded, "I kissed Mads in the car, and Daisy looked at me as if I'd just cheated on her. But she told me to stay away from her this season. It's not a game for me. I'm f---ing sick and tired of games, bruh. Over it."

Despite Colin's doubts, Gary decided to pick back up with Mads — and that's when the night got truly wild.

After Gary and Mads had slipped off to one of the guest cabins, Colin and Chase were feeling a little mischievous and walked in on their hookup without knocking — killing the mood for Gary and angering Mads.

She stormed off to the cabin she shared with Daisy. And though the chief stewardess was all ready for bed, the disruption piqued her interest, so she and Colin went to check on Gary.

After they left him alone in the guest cabin, things took an unpredictably flirty turn as Colin asked, "Whose bed are we going to?"

They stopped halfway up the stairway between the guest rooms and the wheelhouse. Daisy's arms were suddenly wrapped around Colin as she asked, "Are you trying to kiss me?"

Bravo

The makeout may not have been expected, but it was certainly passionate — and extended.

After they finally pulled apart, Colin asked, "What the f---? Where did that come from?"

But unlike her hot tub smooch with Gary the year before, Daisy didn't reflexively snap out of it — quite the opposite, she followed Colin into his bunk, where Chase sensed an imminent hookup disrupting his beauty sleep and said, "F--- my life."

Daisy and Colin decided to take things back to her bunk, where they found Mads, but Colin quickly encouraged her to go find and "comfort" Gary in the guest cabin.

Bravo

With Mads out of sight (though audibly enjoying her alone time with Gary), Colin and Daisy continued to canoodle in her bed as she told him, “You really turn me on.”

Flash to a black screen with the words: "To Be Continued..."

Next week's episode is sure to bring fallout, including this accusation from Gary to Daisy: "You know you like me deep down, and I feel you're hooking up to get back at me — spitefully hooking up."



Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

