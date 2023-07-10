Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Colin Calls Quickie Boatmance with Daisy 'Toxic — You Can't Reason with This Woman'

The trailer for the Bravo show's two-part reunion teased an explosive confrontation about the love triangle between Daisy Kelliher, Gary King and Colin MacRae

Published on July 10, 2023 06:29PM EDT
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Colin Macrae -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)
Photo: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo (2)

The boat's about to get even rockier on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Bravo teased “shocking new revelations'' in a new trailer released Monday for the show's forthcoming two-part reunion on Watch What Happens Live

Naturally the bulk of the conversation will center on the messy love triangle between Daisy Kelliher, Colin MacRae and Gary King

Daisy says she “can take criticism,” but host Andy Cohen seems unconvinced, asking, “Really?”

As Cohen, 54, attempts to figure out “who’s hooking up with who,” the 36-year-old Chief Steward shares that she’s felt “disgusted” and First Mate Gary, 34, drops a new bombshell as he reveals new insight into the romance he had with Mads Herrera while still boldly flirting with — and even trying to kiss — Daisy. 

"It was strange," Gary says, referring to Mads, "because she would come and climb into my bed every night and try to have sex with me."

“I think our engine room is on fire!” Cohen quips with raised eyebrows.

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Colin Macrae -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Gary King -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)
Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Though Daisy and Gary remain on good terms, it seems like the reunion might have been where things between her and Colin took a turn for the worse. 

Back in June, Daisy told PEOPLE that her relationship with Colin had drastically changed following filming season four of Below Deck Sailing Yacht

"I don't want to give too much away, but a lot has happened in the last few weeks and at the moment I don't expect to hear from him," she said, choosing her words carefully. 

"It's difficult to not be able to kind of comment on it because I don't want to spoil anything for the viewers or anything like that," she continued. "But yeah, a lot has happened in the last year."

Daisy acknowledged that her fallout with Colin “playing out so publicly is definitely my worst nightmare” as someone who’s been hesitant to get involved in a showmance. 

“It's not the most fun experience and definitely not the way I thought things were going to go, but here we are," she admitted. 

"I feel like I've been through the worst of it,” Daisy added. “I've dealt with a lot over the last few weeks, and now I'm just putting it behind me and just hoping everyone enjoys the season and that will make it all worthwhile."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

