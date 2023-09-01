'Below Deck Mediterranean': An Injury Takes Captain Sandy Ashore as the Boat Literally Falls Apart in Season 8

Captain Sandy also threatens to remove a crew member "who's the common denominator" in "every situation that's happened" in the first look at season 8

Dana Rose Falcone
Published on September 1, 2023 04:58PM EDT

The guests may be living la dolce vita when the new season of Below Deck Mediterranean heads to the Italian Riviera, but Captain Sandy Yawn and her crew have to deal with some sour situations on board.

“I have never come across a crew that’s this crazy and I don’t think I ever will,” Tumi Mhlongo, who comes over from Below Deck Down Under as Chief Stew, says in the first look at Below Deck Mediterranean season 8.

Stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen return for the new season and Deckhand Luka Brunton joins from Below Deck Down Under, too. Season 8 will also feature a handful of newcomers, including Chef Jack Luby, Bosun Ruan Irving, Stew Jessika Asai and Deckhands Haleigh Gorman and Lara Du Preez.

Captain Sandy - Below Deck Season 8
'Below Deck Mediterranean' star Captain Sandy Yawn.

NBC/Bravo

“I have to leave you at the dock. Otherwise, we’re detained,” Sandy, 58, informs Jessika in the sneak peek.

The crew puts together a “big gay breakfast” for one group while a less-than-cheerful atmosphere bubbles up behind the scenes — and a panel falls from the ceiling.

“You’ve been a fake ass bitch talking s--- behind my back since day one,” Kyle says in the preview.

The first look also teases a romance between Jessika and Luca, as well as a wrist injury that sidelines Captain Sandy.

“Captain’s off the boat?” one of the crew members asks.

Tumi - Below Deck Season 8
'Below Deck Mediterranean' star Tumi Mhlongo.

NBC/Bravo

But no matter what, Sandy wants to run a tight ship.

“I have ears, I have eyes, I hear you talk out of both sides of your mouth daily,” she tells an unidentified crew member in the teaser. “Every situation that’s happened, guess who’s the common denominator? I will pull you on the dock so fast if you don’t change.”

The first look’s release comes one day after Captain Sandy celebrated 34 years of sobriety.

“34 yrs ago today I was broken,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I felt hopeless and didn’t feel worthy to look up at the sky. I tried for yrs to stay clean & sober. On August 29th 1989 something shifted inside of me. For the 1st time in many yrs, I was able to look at the sky and feel worthy. #sobriety #odaat.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

