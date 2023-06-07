Below Deck Down Under: Captain Jason Strips Down to His and Skivvies and Gives Guests a Very Personal Touch

It looks like choppy waters are ahead for Below Deck Down Under.

The first trailer for season 2 of the Bravo series, which was first shared by Travel + Leisure on Wednesday, teases plenty of drama on the high seas as Captain Jason Chambers and his crew host a new roster of VIP guests for adventures around scenic Australia.



At first, things appear pretty buttoned-up, with Captain Jason, 38, sharing his intention in a voiceover to run a very tight ship during the charter season ahead. “This season, from the captain’s point of view, I have to look after my standards. That’s five-star silver service. As a team, we’re not going to settle for anything less than perfection.”

But of course there will be shenanigans, from an equipment malfunction to glasses shattering while guests are dining.

BRAVO

Then, viewers get to see a whole new side of the Captain as he goes the extra mile for his guests during an underwear-only party. The experienced seaman opts for a pair of blue and white striped briefs while assisting the crew in carrying food out on platters.

Later, he's shown serving breakfast in bed — and even hand-feeding a bite — to a female guest while wearing a masquerade-style mask and holding a red rose in his teeth.

Captain Jason Chambers. BRAVO

Captain Jason will once again be joined by chief stew Aesha Scott, who also appeared in seasons 4 and 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Other crew members include chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, bosun Luke Jones, deckhands Adam Lukasiewicz and Harry Van Vliet, and stews Laura Bileskaine and Margot Sisson.

Laurent Basset/Peacock

Captain Jason told the T+L that fans can expect to see some incredible sights from the comfort of their couch as the yacht cruises the cerulean waters around Cairns, notably the Great Barrier Reef.



“This season is going to have even more underwater scenery and activities to show what North Queensland, Australia, really has to offer,” he said. “As for the crew, Aesha and I work stronger than ever as a duo. There's also a lot of emotional crew drama and entertaining guests. This season is worth the wait and is the perfect summertime escape.”

'Below Deck Down Under'. Peacock

A Bravo spokesperson also hinted to T+L of some juicy costar drama, including a feud between Captain Jason and the chef, several burgeoning boatmances and the arrival of an “unexpected newcomer” who comes to “rock the boat” as part of a franchise crossover that's sure to excite Below Deck diehards.

Below Deck Down Under premieres July 17 at 8 p.m. E.T on on Bravo.

