'Below Deck Down Under': Drunk Guests Defy Captain's Orders Despite a 'Hard No' on Night Swimming (Exclusive)

These rowdy guests are making a splash!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Below Deck Down Under’s season 2 premiere, a few unruly guests disobey Captain’s orders and go for a late night dip in dark waters.

While the rest of the crew clean up and start heading to bed, charter guests Brandon and Kristyl weren’t quite ready for the party to end as they drunkenly devise a plan to take a swim at 2 a.m.

Bravo

With a glass of champagne in hand, Brandon grasps the hand of his partner-in-crime and suggests the duo go swimming.

Though his judgment may be impaired, he finds second steward Laura tidying up and prepping for the next day at sea to receive her permission to hop into the water.

"No,” Laura replies, explaining the dangers of their request. “You’re under [the] influence and there’s no one [watching] you. It’s dark and we [can’t] see you. It’s like, a hard no.”

Bravo

After she thanks him for asking for permission, a disappointed Brandon claims that the duo are going to take a dip anyways and passes it off as a joke when Laura questions his motives. Though she takes his word, Laura watches him leave with a suspicious look as she hesitantly lets him rejoin Kristyl on the deck.

Despite receiving a “hard no” from the staff, Brandon tells Kristyl of his plans to “hide that we’re going swimming.”

Bravo

As they head to the edge of the charter, Kristyl notes that it’s “pitch black” before stripping down naked and joining her friend in the water.

The duo embrace, exclaiming, “Oh my goodness, I’m in the ocean” as Laura comes out to investigate.

Bravo

Last month, Captain Jason Chambers told Travel + Leisure that fans can expect plenty of drama on the high seas in season 2 of Below Deck Down Under as he and his crew gear up to host a new roster of VIP clients aboard the charter.

In addition to keeping up with demanding guests and potential new boatmances between crew members, the seaman revealed that fans will also see incredible sights as the yacht explores waters around Cairns, notably the Great Barrier Reef.

“This season is going to have even more underwater scenery and activities to show what North Queensland, Australia, really has to offer,” he said. “As for the crew, Aesha and I work stronger than ever as a duo. There's also a lot of emotional crew drama and entertaining guests. This season is worth the wait and is the perfect summertime escape.”

Below Deck Down Under premieres Monday, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET on on Bravo.

