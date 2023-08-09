Below Deck's Captain Jason Hopes Fired Crew Members Involved in Sexual Misconduct Are 'on a Better Journey'

Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers is speaking out about the termination of crew members Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne after two incidents of sexual misconduct.

In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the yacht captain said he hopes they are on a “journey to better themselves” following their firings.

“Hi everybody, I'm sure you're digesting episode six and seven as I am,” Chambers, 50, said in the clip. “I've had a flood of messages over the last 24 hours from people in similar situations, some not so lucky of the outcome, so my heart goes out to them.”

“I like to thank the production team for breaking the fourth wall, and stepping in. Then reforming and allowing Aesha [Scott] to come to me in an authentic manner and us dealing with it as we would as captain and crew.”

In episodes 6 and 7 of season 2, Chambers fired Jones after he climbed into stewardess Margot Sisson’s bed naked — and “without consent” — while she was asleep. Bileskalne, a second stew, was also fired for her inappropriate reaction to the incident and for her behavior toward deckhand Adam Kodra, which Scott later described as "borderline sexual harassment."

Laurent Basset/Bravo, Mark Rogers/Bravo, Bravo

“I don’t know what goes on when crew go out, I am not told,” Chambers explained in the Instagram video. “If it’s inadequate behavior, production would inform me. But unless a crew member complains of anything — like Adam — I wouldn’t know.”

He noted, “And as soon as Aesha brought it to my attention, I addressed it straight away.”

Chambers continued, “Look this happened over a year ago and again I’ll stress the people involved are all, hopefully, on a better journey to better themselves.”

He concluded by urging fans to send “less hate please, more love” in response to the episodes.

The captain added in the caption that he “sincerely hopes all parties involved use this time to reflect and use this opportunity to not only change, but help others,” and also affirmed that “everyone has the chance in life to grow, learn from experiences either good or bad.”

"Respect Boundaries," Chambers finished, adding "#sexualharassmentawareness #endsexualharassment #speakout and #safeworkplace" at the end.

Following the airing of the incident, Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn praised her fellow captain and Scott (who previously was a stewardess on Med) for their support of Margot and handling of the situation.

“Respect to @CaptJChambers and Aesha. This was a tough, but important, watch. And kudos to production for taking action to protect crew,” she wrote on Twitter (now known as X) on Tuesday.



Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The same day, Sisson took a chance to thank Scott on her Instagram Story and “express the love” she has for her.

“The way she recognized the vulnerability of the situation I was in and her courageous intervention on my behalf was both heroic and so admirable,” wrote the third stew. “I thank the universe for her every day, as well as the producers who quickly stepped in. Aesha, you have a heart of gold, I look up to you, and I will forever be grateful.”

Sisson also posted a photo of herself hugging Scott during the show, writing in the caption: “Everybody needs an Aesha in their lives.”

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and can be streamed the next day on Peacock.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

