Captain Lee Rosbach from 'Below Deck' Gets 'Salty' with New Podcast: 'No Holds Barred' (Exclusive)

On each episode of 'Salty with Captain Lee', Rosbach will give listeners "behind-the-scenes scoop" from 'Below Deck' with his signature "no-nonsense attitude"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 08:00AM EDT
BELOW DECK -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Captain Lee Rosbach
Captain Lee Rosbach. Photo:

Laurent Bassett/Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach is testing out some new waters!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the Below Deck alum, 73, will be bringing his “no-nonsense attitude” and “salty one-liners” to a new weekly podcast Salty with Captain Lee.

“In each episode he sets sail on a thrilling voyage through the vast ocean of pop culture and reality tv gossip. With his signature charm and no-nonsense wit, the notoriously cranky Captain and his co-host, Sam DeCavalcanti, along with a wide variety of guests, will help listeners navigate the latest headlines, the hottest tea, and behind-the-scenes scoop from Below Deck and the entertainment world. No life jacket required,” according to an official synopsis from PodcastOne.

In a trailer for the upcoming podcast, Rosbach — affectionately known as the "Stud of the Sea" — introduces himself and DeCavalcanti to listeners, sharing, “Captain Lee here and the name of our podcast is salty for obvious reasons, especially for those of you who do know me, for those who don't know me, You'll understand soon. And this is also my trusty sidekick and personal assistant, Sam, who is here to keep me grounded or make a feeble attempt at such.”

He teases that they will have “some guests on if I like ‘em” and Sam asks, “If you don't like them, then what?” 

“We're not gonna have them on and we can talk about whatever — pop culture, movies, generational differences…,” he says and Sam interrupts, “Between you and I.”

“It's only half a century,” Sam reminds Rosbach, and he adds, “Half a century, huh? Half a century, [you] had to go there.” 

Sam shares that the pair will also “spill the tea on Bravo and all of the nonsense that is happening in the Bravo world, knock that damn teapot over.”

Captain Lee Rosbach from 'Below Deck' Gets 'Salty' with New Podcast: 'No Holds Barred'
'Salty with Captain Lee'.

podcastone

The podcast announcement comes after Rosbach bid farewell to Below Deck after 10 "crazy" seasons in March.

"Deciding to become a yacht captain has been the best decision I have ever made in my life," he said during his final episode on the Bravo series. 

Captain Lee Rosbach
Captain Lee Rosbach. Laurent Bassett/Bravo

Referring to being forced to exit motor yacht St. David early into filming for season 10 for health reasons, he added, "I made a promise that I would come back. That's a promise that I delivered. I want people to look at the job that I've done and go, 'He set the bar high, and he kept it high.' God d---, what a ride."

"I don't know what's gonna happen in the future, but the ocean's always gonna be part of me," he concluded. "I've still got the best god d--- job in the world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Salty with Captain Lee premieres Wednesday wherever podcasts are heard.

Related Articles
Ariana Madix Cuddles with Love Daniel Wai in NYC as 'Vanderpump Rules' Readies for Season 11 https://www.instagram.com/p/CtX8v7qNJ_a/?hl=en
Ariana Madix's Beau Daniel Wai Joins 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Trip to San Francisco While Filming Season 11
Captain Sandy - Below Deck Season 8
'Below Deck Mediterranean': An Injury Takes Captain Sandy Ashore as the Boat Literally Falls Apart in Season 8
Dana Delany's tribute to the late Arleen Sorkin
Dana Delany Pays Tribute to Her 'Undying Friendship' with Late Actress Arleen Sorkin (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Start Off the Morning Right in New 'Live' Promo (Exclusive)
credit: Daymon Gardner, Groomer: Se'Anne Simon Social: @daymongardner
The Bittersweet Way John Schneider Made Sure His Late Wife Was Present at Her Daughter's Wedding (Exclusive)
Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin in episode 414 of Love is Blind
Love Is Blind's Chelsea and Kwame Share Next Steps on Their 'Beautiful Journey' — Including a Possible Move (Exclusive)
Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion.
Love Is Blind's Kwame Admits 'Super Quick Integration' of Life with Chelsea Is Toughest Part of Marriage (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CvLBLKsPcEY/?img_index=2 HED: Love Is Blind's Bliss on How Giving Up Her Pets for Zack Led to Their Biggest Marriage 'Bonding Moment
Love Is Blind's Bliss Says Giving Up Her Pets for Zack Led to Their Biggest Marriage 'Bonding Moment' (Exclusive)
Elton John is recovering at home after being hospitalized in Monaco, plus Ubah Hassan joins us
RHONY's Ubah Hassan Names Her Most Stylish Costars (Hint: Not Jenna!) and Her Surprise 'Wingwoman' (Exclusive)
Love Is Blind. Chelsea in Season 4 of Love Is Blind.
Why Love Is Blind's Chelsea Was Not Surprised by the Josh Drama: 'Move On' (Exclusive)
Love Is Blind's Brett Blushes as Wife Tiffany Gushes About His '8-Pack' Abs: 'This Man Is Chiseled'
Love Is Blind's Brett Blushes as Wife Tiffany Raves About His '8-Pack' Abs: 'This Man Is Chiseled' (Exclusive)
Crystal McCrary, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, And Just Like That...
'And Just Like That...': The Woman Who Inspired Lisa Todd Wexley on Her 'Flattering' Portrayal (Exclusive)
Bethenny Frankel poses at the opening night of the new Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical "Bad Cinderella", Andy Cohen attends Variety's 2023 Power of Women presented by Lifetime;
Bethenny Frankel Says Andy Cohen 'Likely Despises Me' amid 'Reality Reckoning' and Legal War Against Bravo
John Schneider rollout credit: Daymon Gardner, Groomer: SeAnne Simon Social: @daymongardner
John Schneider Reveals His New (and First) Tattoo in Honor of Late Wife Alicia: 'It Makes Me Smile' (Exclusive)
Plathville Exclusive
'Welcome to Plathville': Barry Plath Suggests Olivia Is 'Brainwashing' His Son Ethan (Exclusive)
90 Day: Jovi's Rejection of Foreplay Stuns Therapist as Yara Tells Him 'You Don't Care How I Feel'
90 Day: Jovi's Rejection of Foreplay Stuns Therapist as Yara Tells Him 'You Don't Care How I Feel' (Exclusive)