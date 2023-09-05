Captain Lee Rosbach from 'Below Deck' Gets 'Salty' with New Podcast: 'No Holds Barred' (Exclusive)

Captain Lee Rosbach is testing out some new waters!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the Below Deck alum, 73, will be bringing his “no-nonsense attitude” and “salty one-liners” to a new weekly podcast Salty with Captain Lee.

“In each episode he sets sail on a thrilling voyage through the vast ocean of pop culture and reality tv gossip. With his signature charm and no-nonsense wit, the notoriously cranky Captain and his co-host, Sam DeCavalcanti, along with a wide variety of guests, will help listeners navigate the latest headlines, the hottest tea, and behind-the-scenes scoop from Below Deck and the entertainment world. No life jacket required,” according to an official synopsis from PodcastOne.

In a trailer for the upcoming podcast, Rosbach — affectionately known as the "Stud of the Sea" — introduces himself and DeCavalcanti to listeners, sharing, “Captain Lee here and the name of our podcast is salty for obvious reasons, especially for those of you who do know me, for those who don't know me, You'll understand soon. And this is also my trusty sidekick and personal assistant, Sam, who is here to keep me grounded or make a feeble attempt at such.”

He teases that they will have “some guests on if I like ‘em” and Sam asks, “If you don't like them, then what?”

“We're not gonna have them on and we can talk about whatever — pop culture, movies, generational differences…,” he says and Sam interrupts, “Between you and I.”

“It's only half a century,” Sam reminds Rosbach, and he adds, “Half a century, huh? Half a century, [you] had to go there.”

Sam shares that the pair will also “spill the tea on Bravo and all of the nonsense that is happening in the Bravo world, knock that damn teapot over.”



'Salty with Captain Lee'. podcastone

The podcast announcement comes after Rosbach bid farewell to Below Deck after 10 "crazy" seasons in March.



"Deciding to become a yacht captain has been the best decision I have ever made in my life," he said during his final episode on the Bravo series.

Captain Lee Rosbach. Laurent Bassett/Bravo

Referring to being forced to exit motor yacht St. David early into filming for season 10 for health reasons, he added, "I made a promise that I would come back. That's a promise that I delivered. I want people to look at the job that I've done and go, 'He set the bar high, and he kept it high.' God d---, what a ride."



"I don't know what's gonna happen in the future, but the ocean's always gonna be part of me," he concluded. "I've still got the best god d--- job in the world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Salty with Captain Lee premieres Wednesday wherever podcasts are heard.

