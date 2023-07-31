Captain Lee Is Back on Bravo — with Fan Favorite Kate Chastain — 8 Months After Abrupt Exit from 'Below Deck'

All aboard, Bravo fans: Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain are ready to make some waves!

Below Deck viewers are in for a treat as the original franchise fan favorites are making their way back to the network with a new series, Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate.

The new program will see Rosbach and Chastain — who left Below Deck in 2020 and 2023, respectively, after a combined 16 years on the series — breaking down the biggest moments of the week on Bravo.

In the upcoming episodes, which kick off on Aug. 14, Rosbach and Chastain will cover all things Bravo from Real Housewives happenings and Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake to Project Runway and, of course, Below Deck: Down Under.

“The 'Stud of the Sea' is known for running his ship with a no-nonsense attitude, and for his salty one-liners. Lee is excited to reunite with his former Chief Stew Kate Chastain — on dry land — as they catch up on Bravo’s latest shows,” reads a press release for the new series.

Captain Lee and Kate Chastain

Chastain, 40, appeared on Below Deck from its second season, which debuted in August 2014, until February 2020 when she confirmed she would not be returning as the Chief Stewardess.

In a cheeky statement at the time, mimicking Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s headline-making royal exit announcement, she wrote, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land-based role."

"I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen," Chastain added.

Shortly after, she revealed she’d be working with the Bravo executive producer for her very own limited, live weekly show on his SiriusXM channel titled Unapologetically Kate Chastain. Since then, Chastain has hosted and executive produced Bravo’s Chat Room, and starred on Galley Talk as well as Peacock's The Traitors.



Kate Chastain (L) and Captain Lee visit SiriusXM Studios. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Rosbach, 73, on the other hand, shocked Bravo fans in March when he suddenly left Below Deck after 10 seasons on the show and 40 years of service at sea.

In the final episode of season 10, the “Stud of the Sea” delivered the blow. After declaring earlier in the program that the magical feeling of "being a captain and being out on the water” feels “kind of like Christmas morning,” he later bid farewell to the crew who accompanied him with adventures (and misadventures) of a lifetime.

"I really hate to say goodbye to any of this crew. I would stack them up against anyone, I really would,” the captain confessed.

Rosbach has also authored a book, Running Against the Tide, and commanded more than a dozen super yachts, according to his bio on Bravo's website.

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate premieres Monday, Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

