'Beloved' Wife and Mother Who Went Missing While Hiking in Arizona Heat Found Dead

"To the hundreds who dropped everything to brave the heat and help us search for Jessica, we cannot thank you enough," her mom said

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Published on August 7, 2023 02:24PM EDT
Jessica Lindstrom, Missing Oregon Woman Found Dead After Hiking on Phoenix Trail
Jessica Lindstrom. Photo:

Phoenix Police/ Twitter

An Oregon woman who was reported missing while hiking in Arizona has been found dead, and authorities say her death appears to be heat-related.

Jessica Christine Lindstrom, 34, went hiking around 8:30 a.m. local time Friday and was declared missing hours later by police, officials with the Phoenix Fire Department told the Associated Press.

Lindstrom was last seen hiking in the Deem Hills Recreation Area near 51st Drive and Deem Hills Parkway, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Fire Department Capt. Scott Douglas told the AP that drones and technical rescue teams were used during a five-hour search before Lindstrom's body was discovered on a remote trail on the north side of the recreation area.

There is nothing suspicious about the discovery of her body, the fire department told The Arizona Republic

Douglas added that it is up to the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner to determine her cause of death, but preliminary information suggests Lindstrom was overcome by the heat while hiking.

"Unfortunately, Ms. Lindstrom was in town from Oregon, where it doesn’t get this hot," Douglas told the AP.

The Phoenix Police Department and Phoenix Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lindstrom, who previously lived in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria, was a registered nurse in Oregon, according to the outlets.

Her father told KTVK/KPHO that Jessica was in town to attend the baptism of one of her sons and that she had experience hiking in the area.

In a message shared on a GoFundMe page launched to help raise money for funeral expenses, Jesica's mom, Angela Adams, said it was with "very heavy and broken hearts that we announce the passing our beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister."

"To the hundreds who dropped everything to brave the heat and help us search for Jessica, we cannot thank you enough," Adams added. "Our family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, strangers, and hundreds throughout our community who showed up to help us in every way." 

As of Monday, the page has raised over $30,000.

Lindstrom's death comes as national and state parks in the Southwest have reported at least seven possible heat-related deaths this summer, according to The New York Times.

According to the AP, July was the hottest month on record in Phoenix, with an average temperature of 102.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

"It is safe to say that we just want to remind everybody right now during this heat just be very mindful of the times you’re hiking and to take every safety precaution you can while hiking,” Phoenix Fire Department Captain Kimberly Ragsdale told Arizona's Family.

