Bella Thorne Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snap with Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne at British Grand Prix

The actress/director attended the British Grand Prix and thanked Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton for an ‘amazing day’

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 28, 2023 03:21PM EDT
Bella Thorne, Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne (center) pose with friends at the British Grand Prix. Photo:

Bella Thorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne saw some fellow famous faces with during her trip to the British Grand Prix earlier this month.

On Thursday, the actress and director shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes snaps from the trip to the sporting event on July 9, including one picture that saw her posing alongside fellow stars Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne.

For the outing, Thorne, 25, wore a white two-piece with giant printed blueberries emblazoned on her top and skirt. She accessorized her look with big, gold bangles, a sparkly blue purse, and mint green strappy heels.

Pugh, 27, rocked a light double denim ensemble with her lanyard matched to her pink-dyed short hair. Meanwhile, Delevingne, 30, wore a black cap that matched her denim jacket.

All three stood arm and arm alongside friends for the photo. Thorne's fiancé Mark Emms was by her side. 

Thorne appeared to attend the event — held at the Silverstone Circuit in Towcester, just north west of London — thanks to Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

“F____ ONEEEEEE,” Thorne captioned the gallery of shots. “Thank u Lewis for an amazing day!!”

In another photo from her post, Hamilton’s team smiled for Thorne’s camera while holding a ‘Lewis’ sign. And one pic was seemingly snapped as Thorne and Pugh greeted one another. 

The post ended with a shot of Thorne outside a typical British pub called The Black Boy.

Bella Thorne Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Trip to British Grand Prix with Florence Pugh and Cara Delevigne

Bella Thorne/Instagram

Thorne has been traveling with her fiancé Emms in the last month.

Last month, the couple enjoyed a romantic vacation rendezvous, following the actress' short film debut at the Taormina Film Festival.

The Hollywood star looked sensational in an LBD as she enjoyed a date night with her Emms in Taormina, Italy, on June 30. The pair's vacation outing came after the announcement of their engagement in May after nine months of dating.

The Hollywood star looked sensational in an LBD as she enjoyed a date night with her Emms in Taormina, Italy, on June 30. The pair’s vacation outing came after the announcement of their engagement in May after nine months of dating.

