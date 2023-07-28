Bella Thorne Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snap with Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne at British Grand Prix

Bella Thorne saw some fellow famous faces with during her trip to the British Grand Prix earlier this month.



On Thursday, the actress and director shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes snaps from the trip to the sporting event on July 9, including one picture that saw her posing alongside fellow stars Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne.



For the outing, Thorne, 25, wore a white two-piece with giant printed blueberries emblazoned on her top and skirt. She accessorized her look with big, gold bangles, a sparkly blue purse, and mint green strappy heels.



Pugh, 27, rocked a light double denim ensemble with her lanyard matched to her pink-dyed short hair. Meanwhile, Delevingne, 30, wore a black cap that matched her denim jacket.



All three stood arm and arm alongside friends for the photo. Thorne's fiancé Mark Emms was by her side.



Thorne appeared to attend the event — held at the Silverstone Circuit in Towcester, just north west of London — thanks to Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

“F____ ONEEEEEE,” Thorne captioned the gallery of shots. “Thank u Lewis for an amazing day!!”



In another photo from her post, Hamilton’s team smiled for Thorne’s camera while holding a ‘Lewis’ sign. And one pic was seemingly snapped as Thorne and Pugh greeted one another.



The post ended with a shot of Thorne outside a typical British pub called The Black Boy.



Thorne has been traveling with her fiancé Emms in the last month.



Last month, the couple enjoyed a romantic vacation rendezvous, following the actress' short film debut at the Taormina Film Festival.



The Hollywood star looked sensational in an LBD as she enjoyed a date night with her Emms in Taormina, Italy, on June 30. The pair’s vacation outing came after the announcement of their engagement in May after nine months of dating.

