Bella Thorne Enjoys Date Night with Fiancé Mark Emms in Italy

Bella Thorne is spending quality time with her fiancé in Italy!

The singer and actress, 25, looked sensational in an LBD as she enjoyed a date night with her fiancé Mark Emms in Taormina, Italy, on Friday. The pair’s vacation outing comes following the announcement of their engagement in May after nine months of dating.

Thorne and her film and television producer fiancé were pictured in happy spirits in matching black outfits as they walked the streets of Italy with a friend. That same evening, Thorne was snapped at the afterparty of The Absence of Eden premiere, rocking the same LBD.

On Thursday, Thorne premiered her own film Paint Her Red at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in her directorial short debut. The film is based on an original screenplay, which Thorne also wrote and stars in. It showcases “an unapologetic narrative, both painful and beautiful, exploring the journey of women,” according to a press statement obtained by Variety.

Bella Thorne attends the "The Absence of Eden" world premiere afterparty in Taormina, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Damiani

Thorne described the project as a “labor of love” ahead of the premiere in a candid post on Instagram last week. Her career milestone comes after a major milestone in her personal life — now that she is engaged!

In May, Thorne revealed to Vogue that her boyfriend Emms popped the question to her on May 13 at the actress’ home in California. He gave Thorne an emerald-cut diamond ring that's over 10 carats, according to the outlet. They celebrated after the fact with a family gathering.

The couple started dating in August 2022 after meeting at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Ibiza, Vogue reported.

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms got engaged in May. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

"It was love at first sight as the sun rose," Thorne said.

As for the wedding — the Game of Love star told the publication that she's already envisioning a countryside ceremony in the U.K., where Emms is from. She's also got her sights set on couture for her wedding dress – or dresses.

"Every bride does not need one gown, but four!" Thorne told the outlet as she shared that she'd love to wear Dior or vintage Schiaparelli on the special day.

When Thorne and Emms first began their relationship last year, a source told PEOPLE, "they're having fun." They were spotted kissing on a yacht in Mykonos, Greece in August, and the insider said they had been "dating for about a month" at that time.

