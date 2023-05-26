Get an Up-Close Look at Bella Thorne's Emerald-Cut Engagement Ring from Fiancé Mark Emms

Thorne announced her engagement on Friday with a ring that's more than 10 carats

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 26, 2023 04:41 PM
Bella Thorne engaged Mark Emms
Photo:

Bella Thorne/instagram

Bella Thorne is engaged, and her ring is gorgeous!

The 25-year-old singer and actress revealed to Vogue on Friday that she is set to marry her boyfriend of nine months, film and television producer Mark Emms, whom she met at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Ibiza.

Emms popped the question on May 13 at Thorne's home in California, she told the outlet. He gave Thorne an emerald-cut diamond ring that's over 10 carats, according toVogue. The couple celebrated after the big moment with a family gathering.

And now fans are getting an up-close look at the rock via two Instagram posts from Thorne herself.

Friday, the star posted two photo carousels for her 25.1 million followers, showing off the 10-plus carats from every angle and the love shared between the newly engaged couple.

The first set of photos was a two-part carousel that showed Thorne and Emms embracing while the former Disney star snapped the selfie. Thorne is holding up her hand to show off the bling to the camera, which glistens in the sunshine, contrasting her dark red manicure.

She followed the cute selfie with a mirror shot of Emms hugging her from behind with rolling California hills as the backdrop. Again, she is holding her hand up for the camera while wearing a white crop top and multi-colored bottoms. Her beau is in sunglasses and a matching white tee.

Her second post actually started with that same photo before she followed it with a video of them sharing a kiss, a selfie of them under pink lights, some candid shots of her love and even more duo shots before finishing it off with the caption, "my love."

Fellow Disney alum Demi Lovato commented on the pictures, writing, "Congratulations sis!!! 🖤🖤🖤," and numerous others left gushing notes.

Though they're less than two weeks into the engagement, Thorne has revealed she is already thinking about the wedding.

She told Vogue she's envisioning a countryside wedding in the U.K., where Emms is from. She's also got her sights set on couture for her wedding dress — or dresses.

"Every bride does not need one gown, but four!" Thorne told the outlet as she shared she'd love to wear Dior or vintage Schiaparelli on her special day.

