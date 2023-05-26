Bella Thorne is a bride-to-be!

The singer and actress and her boyfriend, film and television producer Mark Emms, are engaged, the actress confirmed to Vogue.

Emms popped the question on May 13 at Thorne's home in California, the magazine reported Friday. He gave Thorne, 25, an emerald-cut diamond rug that's over 10 carats, according to the outlet. They celebrated after the fact with a family gathering.

Though they're less than two weeks into the engagement, Thorne has revealed she is already thinking about the wedding.

She told Vogue she's envisioning a countryside wedding in the U.K., where Emms is from. She's also got her sights set on couture for her wedding dress – or dresses.

"Every bride does not need one gown, but four!" Thorne told the outlet as she shared she'd love to wear Dior or vintage Schiaparelli on the special day.

The couple started dating in August 2022 after meeting at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Ibiza, Vogue reported.

"It was love at first sight as the sun rose," Thorne said.

When she and Emms first began their relationship last year, a source told PEOPLE, "they're having fun." They were spotted kissing on a yacht in Mykonos, Greece in August, and the insider said they had been "dating for about a month" at that time.

In February, the couple went Instagram official as the actress posted a photo with the Bad Vegan producer mimicking the iconic Lady and the Tramp spaghetti scene. "Find someone u want to share ur candy with 😍," she wrote in the caption of the Valentine's Day post.

"Ps. this sexy tall British man is mine so get yah own cuz I feel like kickin Ass today," the caption continued.

The post also included a series of photos of the couple looking head over heels for each other. In one, they posed on the field at an NFL Pro Bowl game in Las Vegas.



The engagement marks Thorne's second and comes a year after she and her former fiancé Benjamin Mascolo called it quits.

The pair had been engaged since March 2021 and had begun dating the year before.

"Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably," a source told PEOPLE at the time of the split.

