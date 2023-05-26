Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Producer Mark Emms After 9 Months of Dating

The singer and actress' boyfriend popped the question at her California home earlier this month

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 26, 2023 02:20 PM
Bella Thorne and Mark Emms
Marks Emms and Bella Thorne. Photo:

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bella Thorne is a bride-to-be!

The singer and actress and her boyfriend, film and television producer Mark Emms, are engaged, the actress confirmed to Vogue.

Emms popped the question on May 13 at Thorne's home in California, the magazine reported Friday. He gave Thorne, 25, an emerald-cut diamond rug that's over 10 carats, according to the outlet. They celebrated after the fact with a family gathering.

Though they're less than two weeks into the engagement, Thorne has revealed she is already thinking about the wedding.

She told Vogue she's envisioning a countryside wedding in the U.K., where Emms is from. She's also got her sights set on couture for her wedding dress – or dresses.

"Every bride does not need one gown, but four!" Thorne told the outlet as she shared she'd love to wear Dior or vintage Schiaparelli on the special day.

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms
Marks Emms and Bella Thorne.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The couple started dating in August 2022 after meeting at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Ibiza, Vogue reported. 

"It was love at first sight as the sun rose," Thorne said.

When she and Emms first began their relationship last year, a source told PEOPLE, "they're having fun." They were spotted kissing on a yacht in Mykonos, Greece in August, and the insider said they had been "dating for about a month" at that time.

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms
Bella Thorne and Mark Emms.

BACKGRID

In February, the couple went Instagram official as the actress posted a photo with the Bad Vegan producer mimicking the iconic Lady and the Tramp spaghetti scene. "Find someone u want to share ur candy with 😍," she wrote in the caption of the Valentine's Day post.

"Ps. this sexy tall British man is mine so get yah own cuz I feel like kickin Ass today," the caption continued. 

The post also included a series of photos of the couple looking head over heels for each other. In one, they posed on the field at an NFL Pro Bowl game in Las Vegas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The engagement marks Thorne's second and comes a year after she and her former fiancé Benjamin Mascolo called it quits.

The pair had been engaged since March 2021 and had begun dating the year before. 

"Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably," a source told PEOPLE at the time of the split. 

Related Articles
Shawn Mendes says goodbye to Camila Cabello at the door of his apartment
Camila Cabello Spotted Leaving Shawn Mendes' N.Y.C. Apartment amid Rekindled Romance Rumors
Celine Dion attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France
Céline Dion Cancels All Concerts Scheduled Through April 2024 After Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis
Britney Spears Post on Instagram How Her Mother Visited Her Prompting a Reconciliation
Britney Spears Reconciles with Mom Lynne After 3 Years: 'I Feel So Blessed'
Patrick Xavier Clark mugshot, Takeoff of Migos performs during Parklife at Heaton Park on September 12, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Grand Jury Indicts Takeoff's Alleged Killer as Suspect Is Officially Charged with Murder
Tina Turner
Tina Turner Revealed She Had Unresolved Kidney Issues, Was on 'Multiple Prescriptions' 2 Months Before Death
Taylor Swift, Ice Spice
Taylor Swift Releases 'Karma' Remix with Ice Spice and Shares How Collab Came to Be: Listen
Tina Turner
Inside Tina Turner's Fortune — from Her Music Catalog to Real Estate Portfolio
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello all smiles while doing some shopping in Soho New York
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Smile While Shopping in New York City amid Rekindled Romance Rumors
Reid Perry of the Band Perry Engaged to Rae DelBianco
The Band Perry's Reid Perry Is Engaged to Rae DelBianco — and They're Getting Married This Month!
Jana Kramer Engagement
Jana Kramer Is Engaged to Allan Russell After 6 Months of Dating: 'I Know He's My Person'
Tina Turner
Tina Turner's Stylist Reveals She Dyed and Sewed Her Own Wigs: 'The Rock and Roll Betsy Ross' (Exclusive)
Tina Turner
Inside Tina Turner's Peaceful Days in Switzerland: She Had a 'Completely Normal Life'
Offset & Takeoff
Offset Says It's 'Too Hard' to Talk About Late Migos Member Takeoff: 'That S--- Hurts'
Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Offset Says Cardi B Inspired Him to Stop Years-Long Codeine Habit: We 'Make Each Other Better'
Sam Smith abruptly cancelled show at AO Arena
Sam Smith Apologizes to Fans After Abruptly Ending Manchester Concert: 'Something Was Really Wrong'
Tina Turner Revealed Harrowing Night She Escaped Ike Turner's Abuse
Tina Turner Revealed Harrowing Night She Escaped Ike Turner's Abuse: 'I Was Living a Life of Death' (Exclusive)