Bella Hadid Fronts Charlotte Tilbury's New Lip Launch and Shares What Shade Gives Her Confidence (Exclusive)

The supermodel speaks to PEOPLE exclusively about her outlook on beauty and her relationship with the "magnetic" Charlotte Tilbury for the launch of the makeup guru's new Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur collection

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on June 13, 2023 09:56AM EDT
Bella Hadid Campaign Images for Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur
Photo:

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty 

Bella Hadid can still recall playing with lipstick when she was a kid.

"I remember sneaking into my mom’s bathroom and putting on her lipstick. I’ve luckily learned since then that [it] should be applied just to your lips and not the entire lower half of your face!" Hadid tells PEOPLE exclusively. 

Fast forward to today, and the 26-year-old supermodel is teaming with renowned makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury to launch her latest lip innovation: Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur.

The collaboration is a natural fit for Hadid and Tilbury, who view beauty as an empowering "tool."

"When I was younger and starting to explore with beauty and makeup, I would use products more so to create a look or different persona," Hadid says. "Now I see it as more of a tool to enhance or express how I’m feeling."

She continues, "I don’t think there is one definition of beauty, that’s why I love partnering with Charlotte. She really believes in the power of beauty to unlock confidence for people."

Bella Hadid Charlotte Tilburyâs Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

The latest innovation from Tilbury's beauty brand — the fifth in her Airbrush range — is appropriately named for the uniquely smooth, blurred effect (which Tilbury has perfected and become known for over the decades) that can be created with this formula. However, it can also be applied like a traditional liquid lipstick.

These new mattes, $35 each, are formulated with hyaluronic acid to boost hydration and come in eight shades, from the classic nudes to fierce bold hues. 

To underscore this innovative launch, the collection is dropping on Charlotte Tilbury's first-ever app, which the brand says was “designed to revolutionize beauty and use the power of technology” and to immerse users in the world of the makeup guru, anywhere and at any time. 

Bella Hadid Campaign Images for Charlotte Tilburyâs Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

Features like shade matching and access to curated skin care routines will now be digitized for each user's "personalized beauty wardrobe."

Plus, shoppers can stock their carts, practice Tilbury’s artistry expertise via tutorials, delve into behind-the-scenes content and receive daily affirmations — all in just a few taps. 

Getting in touch with its loyal fanbase through a screen seemed like a natural next step for the company, considering its shoppers have already done their part in turning Charlotte Tilbury products into viral must-have items on TikTok.

“My app is like having me in your pocket — 24/7 — so that everyone, everywhere, can download beauty confidence!” Tilbury says in a press release.

Bella Hadid Charlotte Tilburyâs Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur
Bella Hadid Charlotte Tilbury BTS.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

Hadid, who has long been a fan of Tilbury's Airbrush products, says, “Now I can get that same matte, smoothing, airbrushed finish for my lips too.”

To further underscore her love of Charlotte Tilbury makeup, Hadid emphasizes to PEOPLE that she never leaves the house without a dusting of her Airbrush Flawless Finish setting powder. She's a true fan, through and through!

When it comes to picking her favorite shades, Hadid tells PEOPLE that it all comes down to her vibe that day. “I really think lipstick can transform your mood, so it really depends on what I’m doing that day or how I’m feeling.” 

Currently, she has three in rotation: Ruby Blur (“My go-to for red carpet”), Walk of No Shame (“It gives me instant confidence!") and Tilbury’s signature Pillow Talk, a mauve pink color perfect for achieving “that dreamy everyday look.” 

Bella Hadid Charlotte Tilburyâs Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hadid applies the lipsticks using the techniques she learned from the makeup maven herself. "If I want a bold finish, I’ll swipe on two coats with the applicator. [Other] times I’ll wear it blurred, using my fingertips to tap the color onto my lips and all the way up to the lip line. It has this gorgeous, soft-focus finish that I just love!" she says.

Hadid shares she and Tilbury have a synergy when they're off-duty, too.

"When I saw Charlotte at the Prince’s Trust Gala in New York last year, I remember she was standing up dancing at the table right next to mine (when nobody else was!) and I knew then she would be my new dance partner! We always have so much fun when we are together — her energy is magnetic, and our connection is so strong," she says.

