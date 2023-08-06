Bella Hadid Says She Is 'Finally Healthy' After '15 Years of Invisible Suffering'

Bella Hadid is opening up about her long-term health struggles.

The 26-year-old model posted a health update on Sunday, sharing that she is “finally healthy” after over a decade of intense health struggles including “100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, [co-infection] treatment [and] almost 15 years of invisible suffering.”

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼,” Hadid began the Instagram post, adding that she is grateful for mom Yolanda Hadid, who was also diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 along with the youngest Hadid sibling, Anwar.

“Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this,” she wrote in the caption.

She continued, “Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.”

“One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, and 2: I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” she wrote. “If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today.

“The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling — it will get better. I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up. I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life, this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, [co-infection] treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever.”

Bella Hadid/Instagram

The model went on to explain why she selected the photos that she shared alongside the update, which included several snapshots of health documents and herself receiving various treatments.

“I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain,” she wrote.

Bella continued, “Thank you for the patience of the incredible company’s that I work for, my supporters and the people who continued to check in. My agents Jill and Joseph for protecting me. I love and appreciate you more than I can ever express.”

“Thank you to my genius Dr, and her INCREDIBLE team of nurses,” she added. “I love you SO much!!!”

Bella Hadid/Instagram

The star, who “just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease,” in sister Gigi Hadid’s words, went on to say that she will return to modeling when she is able to.

“I’ll be back when I’m ready,” she concluded. “I miss you all so much. I love you all so much.”

This post was not the first time Bella has been open about her long-term health struggles.

In 2021, the star shared a glimpse into the not-so-glamorous aspects of being a model amid these struggles.

“Living with a few chronic autoimmune disease = always finding time for my IVs," she captioned the post, which included several photos of herself hooked up to IV bags.

In 2016, the model opened up to PEOPLE about struggling with Lyme disease while working as a model.

"Life isn't always what it looks like on the outside,” she said at the time, adding that “the hardest part of this journey is to be judged by the way you look instead of the way you feel."