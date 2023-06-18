Bella Hadid Reveals the Beauty Hack from TikTok She Can’t Get Enough Of (Exclusive)

Plus, the supermodel tells PEOPLE her secret to locking in her favorite lipstick (including Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur collection)

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 18, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Bella Hadid Campaign Images for Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur
Photo:

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty 

Bella Hadid’s learned a makeup tip or two from her years of experience in the glam chair — and from scrolling on TikTok. 

“I love discovering beauty hacks on the app,” the supermodel tells PEOPLE exclusively. 

The 26-year-old says that she’s keen on the “dot-dot-blend” technique popularized by Charlotte Tilbury’s blush, bronze and highlight wand collections.

Explaining the viral technique, Hadid recommends plopping on a few dots of the Matte Beauty Blush Wand, which oozes out pigmented liquid blush from a round cushion applicator, onto the apple of your cheeks, “all the way along to the ear, and then blend upwards for a lift effect and healthy glow in seconds!” 

Hadid admits that she has a slight advantage when it comes to actually practicing the method, especially knowing makeup artist Sofia Tilbury, who’s aunt is the makeup mogul herself. 

Hadid has also been playing around with Charlotte Tilbury’s latest lipstick innovation — the Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur collection. 

She’s more into experimenting with the eight new shades — including the classics and the bolds — than picking a favorite shade. “I really think lipstick can transform your mood, so it really depends on what I’m doing that day or how I’m feeling.” 

The three currently in rotation? Ruby Blur (“My go-to for red carpet”), Walk of No Shame (“It gives me instant confidence!") and Tilbury’s signature Pillow Talk, a mauve pink color perfect for achieving “that dreamy everyday look.” 

Bella Hadid Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

It’s no wonder the beauty guru’s new lipsticks are a must-have for Hadid, who’s been a longtime fan of Tilbury’s Airbrush range. “When I have a long day of meetings, I love to use my Flawless Finish powder. I can just swipe that on and it instantly gives me that smoothed, blurred, matte finish look,” she says. 

Being booked and busy also means she relies on a “good setting spray” to keep her lipstick locked in place. “My makeup literally does not move after I’ve sprayed on Charlotte’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray — and it feels so hydrating on my skin.”

Bella Hadid Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

The two style icons have a special friendship, which was further brought to life when Hadid was announced as the latest Charlotte Tilbury face and muse.

“I’m so proud to be partnering with Charlotte, I have always known her incredible energy and her gorgeous work," Hadid shares with PEOPLE, reminiscing on the two’s first meeting at the Prince’s Trust Gala in New York last year, when she had a hunch of just how meaningful and collaborative their connection would become.

“We have that same energy when we are on set together, so much joy — and always lots of music and dancing,” adds Hadid on the beauty pro, who, in her words, has a “such a light in how she connects with people.” 

The party doesn’t stop when it comes time to get down to business on set, either. "We have that same energy when we are on set together, so much joy — and always lots of music and dancing," she adds on working with team Charlotte Tilbury. 

Having chemistry with her glam squad is important to Hadid. "I like to have fun when in glam. I’m lucky enough to work with incredible teams who have become dear friends of mine, so we all just goof around, vibe out and make magic together."

