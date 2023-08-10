Bella Hadid Posts Behind-the-Scenes Video from 'First Day Back on Set' After Health Struggles: Watch

Bella Hadid is back!

The supermodel, 26, revealed that she had her “first day back on set in 5 months” as she shared a behind-the-scenes video on TikTok Wednesday.

Her return comes days after she opened up about her long-term health struggles and said that she is “finally healthy” after “100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, co-infection treatment [and] almost 15 years of invisible suffering.”

In the video, Hadid is seen sporting white lingerie as she spins in a make-up chair and mouths the lyrics to Dave and Central Cee’s track “Sprinter."

Hairstyling tools and make-up can be seen in the background of the TikTok, with Hadid rocking long waves in her hair, gold eyeshadow and matte pink lips.



In a second TikTok, the star is joined by some fellow models and make-up artists to perform “Part of Your World” from Disney's The Little Mermaid.

But after Hadid, who is wearing a white robe, begins the video by singing the lyrics, “Walking around on those — what do you call 'em?” the next person in the video wrongly sings the word “street” instead of “feet.”

She then moves the camera onto the next person who sings, “Flippin' your fins, you don't get too far,” but the following two people shrug and look blank, which causes Hadid to burst into laughter and throw her head back in her chair.

Bella Hadid TikTok

Three of them then correctly sing, “Walking around on those - what do you call 'em? Feet!”

“SOME people did NOT study their lines prior to rehearsal,” Hadid captioned the TikTok.



The supermodel candidly opened up about her health struggles in an Instagram post on Sunday, which featured a series of snapshots from her treatment and her medical notes.

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼,” Hadid, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, began in the post.

“Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this,” she continued in the caption of her mom Yolanda Hadid, who was also diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, along with brother Anwar Hadid.

Bella Hadid TikTok

Hadid added, “Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.”

“One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, and 2: I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” she wrote. “If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today."

“The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling — it will get better. I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up. I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life, this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, [co-infection] treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever," Hadid then said.

She concluded her post by noting that “as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain.”