Bella Hadid Says She’s 'So Proud' Celebrating Almost 10 Months Sober

“I’m so proud of anyone pushing through dry July,” the model said

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 03:07PM EDT
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid. Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bella Hadid is celebrating a milestone in her sobriety journey.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old model shared an update on Instagram, telling her followers that she’s nearly 10 months sober.

“I’m so proud of anyone pushing through dry July,” she wrote, promoting her non-alcoholic beverage drink Kin Euphorics. “With Kin and lots of self love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol!”

“I’m so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety,” she added. “Or anyone who has had the courage to open their mind to Dry July!”

Hadid received tons of praise in the comments for her progress.

“So proud of you, angel 🫶🏼” one person wrote while another commenter added,“10 months !!! Go bb go! 💪🏽”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Fashion Trust Arabia

Hadid became co-founder and partner of Kin in Sept. 2021 after finding that it helped with her anxiety, the brain fog from her Lyme disease, and the burnout from constant work and travel. The alcohol-free, botanical-infused seltzer brand claims to enhance focus and creativity.

"I don't feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," said Hadid in an interview with InStyle. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"

During the interview, Hadid got candid about her relationship with alcohol by sharing, "I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol, and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."

The model was previously arrested and charged with a DUI in 2014, for which she was given six months of probation, 25 hours of community service, and 20 hours of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, in addition to having her license suspended for a year.

Related Articles
Delrie Rosario
Mom of 4 Dies After Falling on Treadmill at an LA Fitness Gym in Washington State
'RHONJ' Star Danielle Cabral Documents Tummy Tuck After Calling Excess Skin Her 'Biggest Insecurity'
'RHONJ' Star Danielle Cabral Says Her 'Mental Health Is Draining' amid 'Tough' Tummy Tuck Recovery
Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates, Seth and Lauren Rogan
Bill Gates Talks 'Alzheimer's, Comedy and Even Cannabis' With Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller in His New Podcast
Gina Kirschenheiter
Gina Kirschenheiter Says It Was 'Really Good' For Her to Film 'RHOC' Sober: 'I Felt Way More Present'
Bowen Yang poses at the opening night of the Second Stage production of "The Thanksgiving Play" on Broadway
Bowen Yang Returns to His Podcast, Says Wellbutrin Complications Led to His Absence: ‘I’m Getting Better’
75 Hard Challenge
Mom Hospitalized After Drinking a Gallon of Water a Day for '75 Hard' Fitness Challenge
Ozempic
Ozempic and Wegovy May Cause Stomach Paralysis in Some Patients
Naomi Watts Menopause
Naomi Watts Recalls 'Spiraling Out of Control' After Experiencing Menopause Symptoms at 36: 'Not Easy'
Angela RenÃ©e White, formerly known as Blac Chyna visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on March 29, 2023 in New York City.
Blac Chyna Says Her Body Transformation Took 'A Lot of Discipline': 'Best I’ve Felt My Whole Life'
Teen Ansley Martin âEmpowered by All the Loveâ from Viral Videos About Her Skin Condition.
Nashville Teen with Rare Skin Condition Uses Humor About Her 'Poopy Leg' in TikToks to Raise Awareness (Exclusive)
Ben Alldis and Leanne Hainsby
Peloton's Ben Alldis on How Having Melanoma Helped Him Support Leanne Hainsby Through Breast Cancer (Exclusive)
Ari Lennox 7 months sober
Ari Lennox Celebrates 7 Months of Sobriety: 'Can't Imagine Going Back to How Things Were'
Tyler Baltierra Shows Off 1 Year Body Transformation
'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra Shares 1-Year Body Transformation: 'Progression > Perfection'
Sarah Jessica Parker and Bobby Lee seen on the set of "And Just Like That..."
Bobby Lee Says He Was 'So High and Drunk' on the Set of 'And Just Like That...' — But It Helped Him Get Sober
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
LeBron James’ Son Bronny Suffered Cardiac Arrest at 18 — What Young Athletes Should Know About Heart Health
Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Hall react to play during a 124-116 Los Angeles Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors
Kelly Stafford Refutes False Rumors: 'I Do Not Have Cancer'