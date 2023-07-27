Bella Hadid Says She’s 'So Proud' Celebrating Almost 10 Months Sober

Bella Hadid is celebrating a milestone in her sobriety journey.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old model shared an update on Instagram, telling her followers that she’s nearly 10 months sober.

“I’m so proud of anyone pushing through dry July,” she wrote, promoting her non-alcoholic beverage drink Kin Euphorics. “With Kin and lots of self love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol!”

“I’m so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety,” she added. “Or anyone who has had the courage to open their mind to Dry July!”

Hadid received tons of praise in the comments for her progress.

“So proud of you, angel 🫶🏼” one person wrote while another commenter added,“10 months !!! Go bb go! 💪🏽”

Bella Hadid. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Fashion Trust Arabia

Hadid became co-founder and partner of Kin in Sept. 2021 after finding that it helped with her anxiety, the brain fog from her Lyme disease, and the burnout from constant work and travel. The alcohol-free, botanical-infused seltzer brand claims to enhance focus and creativity.

"I don't feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," said Hadid in an interview with InStyle. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"

During the interview, Hadid got candid about her relationship with alcohol by sharing, "I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol, and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."

The model was previously arrested and charged with a DUI in 2014, for which she was given six months of probation, 25 hours of community service, and 20 hours of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, in addition to having her license suspended for a year.