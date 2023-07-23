These ‘Absorbent’ Turkish Towels That ‘Dry Quickly’ Are Just $5 Apiece at Amazon

Heading to the beach this summer? You’ll need some staples, of course, like beach chairs and colorful swimsuits. Another thing you’ll require? A fleet of towels to keep you dry after a quick dunk in the water.

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Belizzi Home Peshtemal Turkish Towels, and they’re just $5 apiece right now. The towels are woven from a natural cotton, making them super soft, absorbent, and durable. Each towel measures in at 36 by 71 inches, so they’re plenty big to curl up into or lay down on the sand. Plus, they’re super versatile: Use them as a picnic blanket, throw blanket, bath set, or even as a sarong to tie across yourself.

The towels come in a set of four and are available in a few shades of blue, including navy and aqua. If you need more towels, you can opt for a pack of six, or if you need fewer, choose the set of two. Once the towels arrive, make sure to wash before use; plus, according to the brand, the towels get softer with every wash.

Belizzi Home Peshtemal Turkish Towels, $21 (Save 30%)

Amazon

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers rave about these Turkish towels, with many noting that they “dry quickly” and are “absorbent.” One reviewer said, “This size is just perfect for lounge chairs or beach chairs or for laying on the sand,” while another added, “They dry quickly, so we can use them all day at the beach.”

A third five-star reviewer wrote, “I can’t stand a thick, super absorbent beach towel that gets saturated and super heavy and takes forever to dry. So these are the perfect alternative!” They continued, saying, “Sand does not stick to them.” They also explained that the towels are a “top multipurpose travel item,” always keeping one in their bag. Plus, they appreciated that the towels work as a beach cover up, shawl, head scarf, blanket, and towel.

Head to Amazon to get the Belizzi Home Peshtemal Turkish Towels while they’re 30 percent off.

