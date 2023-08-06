Lifestyle Home Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with These ‘Super Soft’ Bath Towels, and They're Just $4 Apiece “They feel great and absorb [water] like a bounty towel” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 6, 2023 07:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten After a long day, there's nothing better than getting out of a hot shower or relaxing bath with a plush towel to wrap yourself in. Towels, like bedsheets, are essential to everyday life, so investing in a set of quality bath towels that can live up to the task is worth it. If you’re looking for a new set to add to your towel collection check out the Belizzi Home 8-Piece Bath Towel Set, which is on sale at Amazon for $30 — that’s just $4 apiece. The set will instantly add a new feel to your bathroom, as it includes two oversized bath towels measuring 27 by 54 inches, two hand towels, and four wash clothes. Each piece is made from ring-spun cotton that is absorbent and soft to the touch, according to shoppers. Also worth noting, the towels have a double-stitched hem, which gives them a nice appearance, strengthens the fabric, and prevents fraying over time. The quick-drying linens are available in 20 colors, including neutrals, pastels, and bright hues such as white, turquoise, and coral orange, and every color is discounted right now, so at least one option is sure to match your bathroom’s decor. Belizzi Home 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in White, $30 (Save $20) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $30 The 7 Best Turkish Towels of 2023, According to Textile Experts and Our Tests To take care of the towels properly, wash them separately in cold water and tumble dry them on a low heat setting. The brand also recommends washing the towels before first use. Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given these bath towels a five-star rating, with some leaving reviews that highlight how “fluffy and durable” the towels that “are great after a shower” really are. "The quality and fabric are great, and I have had zero issues. I washed them as soon as I received them, and they have been washed several dozen times since and hold up well," shared one reviewer. They added that the color of the towels "is still rich and vibrant" and there was no shrinkage. Another reviewer stated the towels are “super soft and they dry so quickly”, while a final five-star reviewer wrote, “These remind me of nice hotel towels. They feel great and absorb [water] like a bounty towel!” The brand’s 6-Piece Bath Towel Set is also on sale. The popular set comes with two oversized bath towels measuring 28 by 55 inches, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Prices vary by color, but you can snap up a set for as little as $18. The 8 Best Shower Heads of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Ready to refresh your bathroom? There's no end date listed for this sale, so head to Amazon to shop the Belizzi Home 8-Piece Bath Towel Set now. Belizzi Home 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Sea Green, $30 (Save $20) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $30 Belizzi Home 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Tan, $30 (Save $20) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $30 Belizzi Home 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Mineral Blue, $30 (Save $20) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $32 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Nostalgic Brand Behind the Viral Whipped Cream Sunscreen Is Majorly on Sale — Prices Start at $3 A Belt Bag That Shoppers Wear ‘Everywhere’ Is Trending at Amazon — and It’s on Sale with Double Discounts This Security Camera Gives Users ‘Peace of Mind’ While Away from Home — and It’s Just $18 Right Now