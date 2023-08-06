Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with These ‘Super Soft’ Bath Towels, and They're Just $4 Apiece

After a long day, there's nothing better than getting out of a hot shower or relaxing bath with a plush towel to wrap yourself in. Towels, like bedsheets, are essential to everyday life, so investing in a set of quality bath towels that can live up to the task is worth it.

If you’re looking for a new set to add to your towel collection check out the Belizzi Home 8-Piece Bath Towel Set, which is on sale at Amazon for $30 — that’s just $4 apiece. The set will instantly add a new feel to your bathroom, as it includes two oversized bath towels measuring 27 by 54 inches, two hand towels, and four wash clothes. Each piece is made from ring-spun cotton that is absorbent and soft to the touch, according to shoppers. Also worth noting, the towels have a double-stitched hem, which gives them a nice appearance, strengthens the fabric, and prevents fraying over time.

The quick-drying linens are available in 20 colors, including neutrals, pastels, and bright hues such as white, turquoise, and coral orange, and every color is discounted right now, so at least one option is sure to match your bathroom’s decor.

To take care of the towels properly, wash them separately in cold water and tumble dry them on a low heat setting. The brand also recommends washing the towels before first use. Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given these bath towels a five-star rating, with some leaving reviews that highlight how “fluffy and durable” the towels that “are great after a shower” really are.

"The quality and fabric are great, and I have had zero issues. I washed them as soon as I received them, and they have been washed several dozen times since and hold up well," shared one reviewer. They added that the color of the towels "is still rich and vibrant" and there was no shrinkage.

Another reviewer stated the towels are “super soft and they dry so quickly”, while a final five-star reviewer wrote, “These remind me of nice hotel towels. They feel great and absorb [water] like a bounty towel!”

The brand’s 6-Piece Bath Towel Set is also on sale. The popular set comes with two oversized bath towels measuring 28 by 55 inches, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Prices vary by color, but you can snap up a set for as little as $18.

Ready to refresh your bathroom? There's no end date listed for this sale, so head to Amazon to shop the Belizzi Home 8-Piece Bath Towel Set now.

