Behr Paint Just Announced Its 2024 Color of the Year — so We Found Home Decor to Match It Starting at Just $9

Here’s how to style the surprising shade

By
Cai Cramer
Cai Cramer
Cai Cramer

Cai Cramer is a Commerce Writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. Previously, Cai worked on the Digital Platforms team at PEOPLE after graduating with a degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Cai loves to spend time outdoors no matter the weather, and she'll try any craft twice.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Behr Color of the Year Tout
Photo:

People / Cai Cramer

The next big trend in home decor is a soft, moody color that’s surprisingly sophisticated, according to Behr’s 2024 Color of the Year. Cracked Pepper is a warm, inviting black that looks great on the interior or exterior of a home and goes well with colored wood and pops of gold. Painting your walls or cabinets black might seem like a daunting task, but it’s actually an easy way to completely change the vibe of your space. 

To take advantage of the trendy dark gray color, you can snag Behr’s Cracked Pepper paint at Home Depot now. And, if you’re searching for the perfect home decor pieces to complement your new black interiors, you’re in luck. We found pillows, lamps, rugs, and more starting at just $9 on Amazon to go with your freshly painted interiors.

Behr Premium Plus Interior Paint in Cracked Pepper

Home Depot Behr Premium Plus Cracked Pepper Flat Low Odor Interior Paint & Primer

Home Depot

Keep scrolling to find modern decor to complement Behr’s 2024 Color of the Year. 

Behr Color of the Year Embed

Cai Cramer

Amazon Decor to Complement Cracked Pepper

Fortivo Minimalist White Ceramic Vase

Amazon Fortivo Ceramic Vases

Amazon

Ceramic decor is currently on-trend, and organic-shaped candle holders and vases don’t seem to be going out of style anytime soon. Adding a funky ceramic vase to your end table or nightstand is a great way to make a space feel more updated without spending a lot. This minimalist vase from Amazon would create a beautiful contrast against a wall painted in Cracked Pepper, and it’s just $11. 

Decoruhome Decorative Plush Pillow Covers, Set of 2

Amazon DecorUhome Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon

Another easy way to add a cozy, natural feel to your living space is by switching up your decorative throw pillows to something soft and warm. We found a pair of plush, modern throw pillow covers with more than 2,500 five-star ratings that would pop against dark gray walls — and they’re currently $17 off with a coupon, which comes out to under $5 a pillow. 

Amorarc Stoneware Pasta Bowls

Amazon AmorArc 8.5 Inch Stoneware Pasta Bowls

Amazon

Upgrading a tablescape is a quick way to modernize your kitchen and dining room, and a fresh set of stoneware bowls is as stylish as it is practical. We love this set of four pasta bowls from Amazon because their versatile shape works for both soup and salad, and they come in a color that’s similar to Cracked Pepper for a cohesive look. To go with your new bowls, these Chardin jute placemats bring a natural, organic feeling to your table (and they also come in a set of four). 

Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your home by painting your walls, cabinets, or exterior in the soft black Cracked Pepper shade. Keep scrolling to discover more of our top decor picks from Amazon that complement Behr’s 2024 Color of the Year.

Chardin Home Natural Jute Placemats, Set of 4

Amazon Chardin Home Eco-Friendly Natural Jute Hemp Placemats

Amazon

Amazon Basics Gold Picture Frames, Pack of 5 

Amazon Basics Rectangular Photo Picture Frame

Amazon

Nourison Gold Modern Mushroom Table Lamp

Amazon Nourison 16" Gold Modern Mushroom Accent Table Lamp

Amazon

Yidepot Contemporary White Textured Wall Art

Amazon Yidepot Contemporary White Textured Wall Art

Amazon

Hosley Metal Bud Vases, Set of 3

Amazon Hosley Set of 3 Metal Bud Vases

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

: Taylor Swiftâs Wedding Guest Dress for JackÂ Antonoffâs Big Day Is Total â1989â Vibes
Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Dress Costs $4,195, but You Can Copy the Romantic Look for as Little as $30
Weekend Sales Tout
The 7 Best Deals This Weekend, Including Blake Lively’s Phone Case and Cameron Diaz’s Hoka Shoes
Cariuma sale tout
The Comfy Sneakers Helen Mirren Owns Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for the Next 48 Hours
Related Articles
Ree Drummond shows off gorgeous finished rooms in her new house
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shows Off Gorgeous Room in Her New House Where She Catches Up with Husband Ladd
Bobbi Brown Confesses She Has 'No Idea' How Much Her Hamptons Home Cost as She Gives Tour of Waterfront Property
Bobbi Brown Confesses She Has 'No Idea' How Much Her Hamptons Mansion Cost as She Gives Tour of Compound
Courteney Cox Reveals She Has âSecretâ Messy Closet Just Like âFriendsâ Character Monica
Courteney Cox Reveals She Has 'Secret' Messy Closet — Just Like Her 'Friends' Character Monica
Dwyane Wade Shares Photos of Family Vacation after Hall of Fame Induction: 'The Reset'
Dwyane Wade Shares Photos of Family Vacation After Hall of Fame Induction: 'The Reset'
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 21: Bobby Flay attends Preakness 147 in the 1/ST Chalet hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST)
Bobby Flay Lists Recently Completed Home in Upstate New York for $3.3 Million
Bossdan Handheld Vacuum Cordless, Powerful Suction Tout
This ‘Little Jewel’ of a Handheld Vacuum Is 72% Off Today at Amazon
THE CAROL DUVALL SHOW 1994-2005, pictured: Carol Duvall
Carol Duvall, Crafting Pioneer and One of HGTV's Original Stars, Has Died at 97
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Tout
Right Now, This Customer-Favorite Roomba Is Cheaper Than It Was on Amazon Prime Day
Zooey Deschanel and Fiance Jonathan Scott Visit Paris
Zooey Deschanel and Fiancé Jonathan Scott Visit Paris After Engagement: ‘Love of My Life’
Flames Shoot Out Of Southwest Airlines Plane Engine Upon Departure From Houston's Hobby Airport En Route To CancÃºn, Prompting Emergency Return; Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 arrives at Los Angeles international Airport on October 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Flames Shoot Out from Southwest Flight After Takeoff Due to Mechanical Issue – Watch
Diane Sawyer's Martha's Vineyard home
Diane Sawyer's Longtime 20-Acre Martha’s Vineyard Home up for Sale - See the Photos!
CLDREAM Spray Mop for Floor Cleaning Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score Extra Savings on This ‘Handy’ Spray Mop
Chris Pine and an unknown brunette enjoying a holiday in Sardinia
Chris Pine and Mystery Brunette Enjoy Vacation in Sardinia, Italy – See the Pics!
Harry Styles Former LA Home
Harry Styles' Former LA Home Sold for $6.7 Million by 'Selling Sunset' Star — See Inside! (Exclusive)
Furniture Outlet Deals Tout
The 12 Best Furniture Deals in Amazon’s Outlet Right Now Go Up to 53% Off
Selling The OC Key Art
‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff ‘Selling the OC’ Announces Second Season Premiere Date