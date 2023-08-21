Behr Paint Just Announced Its 2024 Color of the Year — so We Found Home Decor to Match It Starting at Just $9

The next big trend in home decor is a soft, moody color that’s surprisingly sophisticated, according to Behr’s 2024 Color of the Year. Cracked Pepper is a warm, inviting black that looks great on the interior or exterior of a home and goes well with colored wood and pops of gold. Painting your walls or cabinets black might seem like a daunting task, but it’s actually an easy way to completely change the vibe of your space.

To take advantage of the trendy dark gray color, you can snag Behr’s Cracked Pepper paint at Home Depot now. And, if you’re searching for the perfect home decor pieces to complement your new black interiors, you’re in luck. We found pillows, lamps, rugs, and more starting at just $9 on Amazon to go with your freshly painted interiors.

Behr Premium Plus Interior Paint in Cracked Pepper

Home Depot

Keep scrolling to find modern decor to complement Behr’s 2024 Color of the Year.

Cai Cramer

Amazon Decor to Complement Cracked Pepper

Fortivo Minimalist White Ceramic Vase

Amazon

Ceramic decor is currently on-trend, and organic-shaped candle holders and vases don’t seem to be going out of style anytime soon. Adding a funky ceramic vase to your end table or nightstand is a great way to make a space feel more updated without spending a lot. This minimalist vase from Amazon would create a beautiful contrast against a wall painted in Cracked Pepper, and it’s just $11.

Decoruhome Decorative Plush Pillow Covers, Set of 2

Amazon

Another easy way to add a cozy, natural feel to your living space is by switching up your decorative throw pillows to something soft and warm. We found a pair of plush, modern throw pillow covers with more than 2,500 five-star ratings that would pop against dark gray walls — and they’re currently $17 off with a coupon, which comes out to under $5 a pillow.

Amorarc Stoneware Pasta Bowls

Amazon

Upgrading a tablescape is a quick way to modernize your kitchen and dining room, and a fresh set of stoneware bowls is as stylish as it is practical. We love this set of four pasta bowls from Amazon because their versatile shape works for both soup and salad, and they come in a color that’s similar to Cracked Pepper for a cohesive look. To go with your new bowls, these Chardin jute placemats bring a natural, organic feeling to your table (and they also come in a set of four).

Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your home by painting your walls, cabinets, or exterior in the soft black Cracked Pepper shade. Keep scrolling to discover more of our top decor picks from Amazon that complement Behr’s 2024 Color of the Year.

Chardin Home Natural Jute Placemats, Set of 4

Amazon

Amazon Basics Gold Picture Frames, Pack of 5

Amazon

Nourison Gold Modern Mushroom Table Lamp

Amazon

Yidepot Contemporary White Textured Wall Art

Amazon

Hosley Metal Bud Vases, Set of 3

Amazon

