Lifestyle Home Behr Paint Just Announced Its 2024 Color of the Year — so We Found Home Decor to Match It Starting at Just $9 Here’s how to style the surprising shade By Cai Cramer Cai Cramer Cai Cramer is a Commerce Writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. Previously, Cai worked on the Digital Platforms team at PEOPLE after graduating with a degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Cai loves to spend time outdoors no matter the weather, and she'll try any craft twice. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 21, 2023 05:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Cai Cramer The next big trend in home decor is a soft, moody color that’s surprisingly sophisticated, according to Behr’s 2024 Color of the Year. Cracked Pepper is a warm, inviting black that looks great on the interior or exterior of a home and goes well with colored wood and pops of gold. Painting your walls or cabinets black might seem like a daunting task, but it’s actually an easy way to completely change the vibe of your space. To take advantage of the trendy dark gray color, you can snag Behr’s Cracked Pepper paint at Home Depot now. And, if you’re searching for the perfect home decor pieces to complement your new black interiors, you’re in luck. We found pillows, lamps, rugs, and more starting at just $9 on Amazon to go with your freshly painted interiors. Behr Premium Plus Interior Paint in Cracked Pepper Home Depot Buy on Home Depot $29 Keep scrolling to find modern decor to complement Behr’s 2024 Color of the Year. Cai Cramer Amazon Decor to Complement Cracked Pepper Amazon Basics Gold Picture Frames, Pack of 5, $31.57 Nourison Gold Modern Mushroom Table Lamp, $58.35 (orig. $150) VenzBlomia Arc Floor Lamp, $56.08 with coupon (orig. $65.98) Fortivo Minimalist White Ceramic Vase, $10.99 Decoruhome Decorative Throw Pillow Covers, Set of 2, $8.99 with coupon (orig. $25.49) Hosley Metal Bud Vases, Set of 3, $12 (orig. $15.99) Chardin Home Natural Jute Placemats, Set of 4, $16.99 Nuloom Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug, $49 (orig. $68.67) Rely+ Black Candle Holder, Set of 2, $11.39 with coupon (orig. $11.99) Artera Woven Seagrass Plant Basket, $16.92 Yidepot Contemporary White Textured Wall Art, $18.99 Amorarc Stoneware Pasta Bowls, $31.95 Fortivo Minimalist White Ceramic Vase Amazon Buy on Amazon $11 Ceramic decor is currently on-trend, and organic-shaped candle holders and vases don’t seem to be going out of style anytime soon. Adding a funky ceramic vase to your end table or nightstand is a great way to make a space feel more updated without spending a lot. This minimalist vase from Amazon would create a beautiful contrast against a wall painted in Cracked Pepper, and it’s just $11. Decoruhome Decorative Plush Pillow Covers, Set of 2 Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $9 Another easy way to add a cozy, natural feel to your living space is by switching up your decorative throw pillows to something soft and warm. We found a pair of plush, modern throw pillow covers with more than 2,500 five-star ratings that would pop against dark gray walls — and they’re currently $17 off with a coupon, which comes out to under $5 a pillow. The 12 Best Places to Buy Couches Online Amorarc Stoneware Pasta Bowls Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 Upgrading a tablescape is a quick way to modernize your kitchen and dining room, and a fresh set of stoneware bowls is as stylish as it is practical. We love this set of four pasta bowls from Amazon because their versatile shape works for both soup and salad, and they come in a color that’s similar to Cracked Pepper for a cohesive look. To go with your new bowls, these Chardin jute placemats bring a natural, organic feeling to your table (and they also come in a set of four). Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your home by painting your walls, cabinets, or exterior in the soft black Cracked Pepper shade. Keep scrolling to discover more of our top decor picks from Amazon that complement Behr’s 2024 Color of the Year. Chardin Home Natural Jute Placemats, Set of 4 Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 Amazon Basics Gold Picture Frames, Pack of 5 Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 Nourison Gold Modern Mushroom Table Lamp Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $58 Yidepot Contemporary White Textured Wall Art Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 Hosley Metal Bud Vases, Set of 3 Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 $12 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Dress Costs $4,195, but You Can Copy the Romantic Look for as Little as $30 The 7 Best Deals This Weekend, Including Blake Lively’s Phone Case and Cameron Diaz’s Hoka Shoes The Comfy Sneakers Helen Mirren Owns Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for the Next 48 Hours