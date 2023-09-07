Get a BTS Look at the Starry 2024 Pirelli Calendar with Naomi Campbell, Angela Bassett, Idris Elba and More!

The Pirelli moment has come! Take a look at this year's calendar — themed around timelessness — captured by Prince Gyasi, the first African photographer commissioned for the spread

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 03:07PM EDT
From the behind the scenes of the 2024 Pirelli Calendar by Prince Gyasi, Naomi Campbell
Photo:

Alessandro Scotti

The release of the annual Pirelli calendar is always one to look out for, thanks to its notable cast. However, this year’s spread — which marks the project's 50th edition — is extra cause for celebration. 

Centered on timelessness and meant to evoke a powerful message that resonates across generations, the 2024 Pirelli calendar was photographed by Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi, the first African photographer to be commissioned for the prestigious photo shoot, according to CNN

The calendaro spotlights boundary-breaking talent, including returning Pirelli model Naomi Campbell, alongside Idris Elba, Angela Bassett, Amanda Gorman, Teyana Taylor and King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, whose 25-year reign over the Ashanti Empire of Ghana will be commemorated next year.

From the behind the scenes of the 2024 Pirelli Calendar by Prince Gyasi, Idris Elba

Alessandro Scotti

In behind-the-scenes photos, each of the stars wear looks that demand attention.

Campbell, who wears a black minidress with puffed sleeves, stands tall and poised in front of a towering gold clock. Elba makes it rain in a double-breasted trench coat over a suit and tie, while Bassett holds the key to our hearts in a champagne gown detailed with intricate beading and a dazzling choker necklace. 

Breakout poet Gorman coordinates with award-winning author Margot Lee Shetterly in feathery brightly colored confections as they pose with Gyasi. 

From the behind the scenes of the 2024 Pirelli Calendar by Prince Gyasi, Angela Basset

Alessandro Scotti

The Pirelli calendar, also simply known as The Cal, was created in 1964 as a means for the Italian tire company to stand out among its competition, in turn creating a cultural phenomenon introducing the world of fashion and glamour to the public — to a certain degree. The exclusive calendars are only gifted to a small circle of Pirelli clients and stars and have never been sold. 

From the behind the scenes of the 2024 Pirelli Calendar by Prince Gyasi, Amanda Gorman, Prince Gyasi, Margot Lee Shetterly

Alessandro Scotti

Pirelli’s overall concept for the yearly shoot is to mark the passing of time. Last year’s edition, titled "Love Letters to the Muse," was told by photographer Emma Summerton and featured 14 strong-minded women including Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Graham

In 2018, Tim Walker transported an all-Black cast — including  Lupita Nyong’o, Campbell, RuPaul, Sasha Lane, Sean “Puff Daddy’” Combs and Whoopi Goldberg among others — to the whimsical and wondrous world of Alice in Wonderland.

