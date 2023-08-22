These ‘Silky Smooth’ Bed Sheets Are on Sale for as Little as $12 at Amazon

If you’ve been searching for affordable bedding that keeps you cool and comfortable through the night, get your credit card ready.



Amazon dropped a deal and a stackable coupon on the Bedsure Cooling Queen Sheet Set. With the double discounts, the sheets are up to 57 percent off right now. They’re made of double brushed microfiber that’s breathable and feels “silky smooth,” according to shoppers. Plus, the fabric is shrink- and wrinkle-resistant, so the sheets are designed to hold up after time — even after consistently machine washing them.



The set comes with four pieces, including two pillowcases and a flat sheet that have ruched hems, giving them an elevated look. It also includes a fitted sheet with a deep pocket that can fit a mattress up to 16 inches thick — meaning you won’t have to wrestle it onto the bed. And it has an all-round elastic band to help keep it in place as you sleep.

Bedsure Cooling Queen Sheet Set in Dark Gray, $12 with Coupon

Amazon

Available in sizes twin to California king, the sheets come in 22 colors, including neutrals and pastel. The price of the sheets vary by color and size, and several styles are marked down. The best deal we found is on the set of queen sheets in dark gray. Normally, it costs $28, but it’s currently slashed to just $12. That comes out to just $3 for each piece.



More than 55,200 customers have given the sheets a five-star rating, and more than 3,400 of them left a glowing review, too. They rave that the “luxurious” sheets are “amazingly soft” and “beyond hotel quality.”



Others call out their cooling properties, with one writing, “I usually sweat and toss and turn — not with these… I stayed cool all night long.” Another shopper, who raved that they’re “durable,” shared, “They wash beautifully, without pilling or shrinking.”



Head to Amazon to pick up the Bedsure Cooling Queen Sheet Set before the savings disappear.

More Sheet Set Deals

Cgk Unlimited Queen Sheet Set, $29 with Coupon

Amazon

Nestl Queen Sheet Set, $24 with Coupon

Amazon

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $33 with Coupon

Amazon

Sonoro Kate Sheet Set, $21 with Coupon

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.