These ‘Silky Smooth’ Bed Sheets Are on Sale for as Little as $12 at Amazon

They’ve racked up more than 55,200 five-star ratings

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 04:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Bedsure Queen Sheets Grey Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

If you’ve been searching for affordable bedding that keeps you cool and comfortable through the night, get your credit card ready.

Amazon dropped a deal and a stackable coupon on the Bedsure Cooling Queen Sheet Set. With the double discounts, the sheets are up to 57 percent off right now. They’re made of double brushed microfiber that’s breathable and feels “silky smooth,” according to shoppers. Plus, the fabric is shrink- and wrinkle-resistant, so the sheets are designed to hold up after time — even after consistently machine washing them. 

The set comes with four pieces, including two pillowcases and a flat sheet that have ruched hems, giving them an elevated look. It also includes a fitted sheet with a deep pocket that can fit a mattress up to 16 inches thick — meaning you won’t have to wrestle it onto the bed. And it has an all-round elastic band to help keep it in place as you sleep. 

Bedsure Cooling Queen Sheet Set in Dark Gray, $12 with Coupon 

Amazon Bedsure Queen Sheets Grey

Amazon

Available in sizes twin to California king, the sheets come in 22 colors, including neutrals and pastel. The price of the sheets vary by color and size, and several styles are marked down. The best deal we found is on the set of queen sheets in dark gray. Normally, it costs $28, but it’s currently slashed to just $12. That comes out to just $3 for each piece.

More than 55,200 customers have given the sheets a five-star rating, and more than 3,400 of them left a glowing review, too. They rave that the “luxurious” sheets are “amazingly soft” and “beyond hotel quality.”

Others call out their cooling properties, with one writing, “I usually sweat and toss and turn — not with these… I stayed cool all night long.” Another shopper, who raved that they’re “durable,” shared, “They wash beautifully, without pilling or shrinking.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Bedsure Cooling Queen Sheet Set before the savings disappear. 

More Sheet Set Deals

Cgk Unlimited Queen Sheet Set, $29 with Coupon 

Amazon Queen Size Sheet Set

Amazon

Nestl Queen Sheet Set, $24 with Coupon 

Amazon Nestl Queen Sheet Set

Amazon

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $33 with Coupon

Amazon Mellanni Queen Sheet Set

Amazon

Sonoro Kate Sheet Set, $21 with Coupon

Amazon SONORO KATE Bed Sheet Set

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Mindy Kaling is seen on August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Mindy Kaling's Breezy Long-Sleeve Dress Is Perfect for Transitional Weather, and You Can Buy Similar Styles Starting at $34
Jennifer Lopez attends "The Mother" Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Lopez Layered a $200 Linen Top Over Her Bikini — Where to Buy It, Plus Similar Styles Starting at Just $24
Behr Color of the Year Tout
Behr Paint Just Announced Its 2024 Color of the Year — so We Found Home Decor to Match It Starting at Just $9
Related Articles
Behr Color of the Year Tout
Behr Paint Just Announced Its 2024 Color of the Year — so We Found Home Decor to Match It Starting at Just $9
Bossdan Handheld Vacuum Cordless, Powerful Suction Tout
This ‘Little Jewel’ of a Handheld Vacuum Is 72% Off Today at Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Tout
Right Now, This Customer-Favorite Roomba Is Cheaper Than It Was on Amazon Prime Day
CLDREAM Spray Mop for Floor Cleaning Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score Extra Savings on This ‘Handy’ Spray Mop
fuzzy slippers tout
These Fuzzy Slippers Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale for as Little $12 at Amazon
Furniture Outlet Deals Tout
The 12 Best Furniture Deals in Amazon’s Outlet Right Now Go Up to 53% Off
Nacome Solar Garden Outdoor Statues Turtle with Succulent 7 LED Lights Tout
Amazon's Best-Selling Outdoor Lighting Adds 'Ambiance' to Porches and Patios for as Little as as $18
Halloween Decorations Tout
Halloween Decorations Are Already on Sale at Amazon, Where Festive Finds Start at Just $4
Reading Pillow Tout
This Best-Selling Reading Pillow That Amazon Shoppers Call a ‘Godsend’ for Back Support Is on Sale
One-Off: Cleaning Gadget Deal Tout
This Handheld Electric Scrubber That Saves Users from Pain Has Double Discounts at Amazon
Early Customer-Loved Home/Kitchen Deals tout
35 Amazon Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds on Sale Before Labor Day — Prices Start at $6
One-Off: Vacuum Deal Tout
Shoppers Prefer This Pet Vacuum with ‘Phenomenal’ Suction to Their Dysons, and It’s on Sale
One-Off: Vacuum Deal Tout
This Cordless Vacuum Cleaner That’s ‘Packed with Power’ Has Double Discounts at Amazon
Hosts, Georgia Ezra & Richie Morris, renovate the Grimshaw home, as seen on Design Down Under, Season 1.
Meet the Joanna Gaines-Approved Husband-and-Wife Team Starring in 'Design Down Under' (Exclusive)
END-OF-SEASON FASHION DEALS TOUT
The 13 Best End-of-Season Fashion Deals at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $12
Robot Vacuum Sale Roundup Tout
7 of Amazon's Best-Selling Robot Vacuums Are on Sale for Up to 80% Off Right Now