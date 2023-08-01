The Best Satin Pillowcase We Tested Is on Sale at Amazon for as Little as $7

Most likely, on more than one occasion, a night of deep sleep has wreaked havoc on your hair or skin. The best pillowcases are touted as beauty buys that can improve your skin and hair and add a touch of luxury to your bed linens. If your hair looks less shiny when you wake up, and your face feels less moisturized than the night before, it might be time to upgrade your pillowcase.

PEOPLE Tested tried out dozens of silk and satin pillowcases for a minimum of two weeks each to determine which ones were worth buying. The pillowcases were evaluated for how they combatted frizzy hair, supported a healthy complexion, and how easy they were to clean. The Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set won best satin pillowcases, and they’re currently on sale for as little as $7.

The satin set impressed our testers, who called it “comparable to silk.” They found their hair was noticeably smoother and stayed frizz-free for longer than usual, which is one of the primary benefits of silk and satin pillowcases. They also liked the feel of the pillowcases, which they called ultra-soft and smooth, and how easy they were to wash. Plus, unlike other brands, this affordable option covers a set, not just one pillowcase.

The pillowcase set is available in 36 colors, including vibrant purple, burnt orange, soft pastels, neutrals, and darker shades. It comes in three sizes: standard, queen, and king. While pricing varies by color and size, you can save up to 39 percent on these pillowcases, which breaks down to under $4 apiece.

To clean, our testers used a mesh bag to machine wash the pillowcases, and said they were ideal for those who don’t want to handwash their silk or satin pillowcases.

If you want to preserve your luscious locks while you sleep without breaking the bank, head to Amazon to snag the Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set while it's on sale. Just don't forget to apply the coupon in the product description before adding it to your cart for extra savings.

