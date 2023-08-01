Lifestyle Home The Best Satin Pillowcase We Tested Is on Sale at Amazon for as Little as $7 Save your hair from frizz and flyaways as you sleep By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 1, 2023 09:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon Most likely, on more than one occasion, a night of deep sleep has wreaked havoc on your hair or skin. The best pillowcases are touted as beauty buys that can improve your skin and hair and add a touch of luxury to your bed linens. If your hair looks less shiny when you wake up, and your face feels less moisturized than the night before, it might be time to upgrade your pillowcase. PEOPLE Tested tried out dozens of silk and satin pillowcases for a minimum of two weeks each to determine which ones were worth buying. The pillowcases were evaluated for how they combatted frizzy hair, supported a healthy complexion, and how easy they were to clean. The Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set won best satin pillowcases, and they’re currently on sale for as little as $7. The satin set impressed our testers, who called it “comparable to silk.” They found their hair was noticeably smoother and stayed frizz-free for longer than usual, which is one of the primary benefits of silk and satin pillowcases. They also liked the feel of the pillowcases, which they called ultra-soft and smooth, and how easy they were to wash. Plus, unlike other brands, this affordable option covers a set, not just one pillowcase. Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set in Silver Gray, $7 (Save 39%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $7 The Best Silk and Satin Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The pillowcase set is available in 36 colors, including vibrant purple, burnt orange, soft pastels, neutrals, and darker shades. It comes in three sizes: standard, queen, and king. While pricing varies by color and size, you can save up to 39 percent on these pillowcases, which breaks down to under $4 apiece. To clean, our testers used a mesh bag to machine wash the pillowcases, and said they were ideal for those who don’t want to handwash their silk or satin pillowcases. If you want to preserve your luscious locks while you sleep without breaking the bank, head to Amazon to snag the Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set while it's on sale. Just don't forget to apply the coupon in the product description before adding it to your cart for extra savings. Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set in Purple, $8 (Save 25%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 $11 Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set in Champagne, $9 (Save 35%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $9 Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set in Wedgewood (Save 25%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 $8 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Blake Lively Explored Paris Hand-in-Hand with Ryan Reynolds in This Easy-to-Wear Summer Dress Keep Your Cool — These Celeb-Approved Alternatives to Shorts Start at Just $26 Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Beauty Must-Haves for Every Budget — These Are the Best Deals Under $35