This Duvet Cover That’s Like Being ‘Wrapped in a Cloud’ Is as Little as $26 at Amazon

Between fluffy mattress toppers and plush pillows, there are plenty of simple ways to make your bed extra comfortable. And if you’re in the market for a super soft bedding, you’re in luck.

Right now, the Bedsure Queen Duvet Cover Set is on sale for as little as $26 at Amazon — a steal considering duvets can cost upwards of $100. Ideal for year-round use, it’s made from a smooth microfiber that’s lightweight enough for summer but warm enough for cold weather. Along with the cover, the set comes with two matching pillow shams of the same material.

To keep a duvet insert in place, reach for the eight ties inside the cover to fasten it. Instead of buttons that can easily become undone — especially if you toss and turn — the cover has a zipper to quickly seal in the insert. Plus, it’s machine washable, so caring for it is a breeze.

Bedsure Queen Duvet Cover in Navy, $26 (Save 34%)

Amazon

The duvet cover is available in sizes twin/twin XL to oversized king, which measures in at 120 inches by 98 inches. It comes in 28 solid colors, including plenty of neutrals like khaki and gray. Price varies by the size and color you opt for, with several styles currently on sale. And right now, many colors in the queen size are up to 34 percent off.

A customer-favorite product, the duvet cover has racked up more than 40,500 five-star ratings and nearly 5,000 glowing reviews. Shoppers say it’s “buttery soft,” “cozy,” and “silky.” One shopper shared, “It's like I'm sleeping wrapped in a cloud.” They also added: “I fall asleep much quicker, and some mornings I don't want to get out of bed.”

Another shopper shared, “I feel like I'm sleeping in a luxurious hotel bed every night with this duvet.” Others appreciate the zipper closure and multiple ties, with one shopper writing, “The comforter doesn't shift around inside the duvet.”

Check out more colors below, then head to Amazon to pick up the Bedsure Queen Duvet Cover Set while it’s up to 34 percent off.

Bedsure Queen Duvet Cover in Dark Gray, $26 (Save 20%)

Amazon

Bedsure Queen Duvet Cover in Khaki, $26 (Save 34%)

Amazon

More Duvet Cover Deals at Amazon

Nestl Queen Duvet Cover, $26 (Save 34%)

Amazon

California Design Den Queen Duvet Cover, $40 (Save 37%)

Amazon

Janzaa Queen Duvet Cover, $27 with Coupon

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

