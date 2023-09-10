This ‘Amazingly Cozy’ Comforter Set with 17,600+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for as Little as $27 at Amazon

“This comforter is like sleeping wrapped up in a cloud”

Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia is a Senior Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than four years of experience in the magazine industry.
Published on September 10, 2023

If you’re on the lookout for comfortable bedding that doesn’t cost a fortune, leave it to Amazon shoppers to find an affordable comforter set that’s super soft. 

The Bedsure Comforter Set, which has racked up more than 17,600 five-star ratings, is on sale for as little as $27 right now. The popular set comes with a comforter and two matching pillow shams, so with the deal, each piece is $9 — an absolute bargain considering comforters alone can easily cost more than $100. 

Each piece is made of brushed microfiber that feels “silky smooth,” according to shoppers. Designed for year-round use, the lightweight comforter is stuffed with fluffy filling. It can also be used as a duvet insert thanks to the loops on all four corners. When it’s time to clean the comforter and the shams, simply throw them in the washing machine on the gentle cycle and use cold water. 

Bedsure Queen Comforter Set in Gray, $27 (Save 10%)

Amazon Bedsure Queen Comforter Set

Amazon

The set is available in sizes queen to California king, as well as 22 colors, including dark gray and beige. Price varies by color and size, and most options are currently marked down. Some of the best discounts we’ve spotted are on the queen set. While the brand notes that the comforter is suitable for children, the comforter measurements (90 inches by 90 inches) are comparable to those of standard queen comforters from the brand.   

There are more than 2,700 glowing reviews for the comforter set, which shoppers described as “luxurious” as well as “amazingly cozy.” One reviewer enthused, “This comforter is a godsend… It’s lightweight enough that you don’t feel overly hot, but it also keeps you warm.” And another customer wrote, “This comforter is like sleeping wrapped up in a cloud,” adding that they “get a good night’s sleep every night.” 

Customers are also amazed at the “nice quality” of the bedding, especially given its “low price.” Several shoppers call out that it “washes and dries beautifully,” and at least one reviewer raved, “This is the softest comforter I’ve ever had.”

Ready to upgrade your bed? Head to Amazon to save up to 36 percent on the Bedsure Comforter Set

Bedsure Queen Comforter Set in Beige, $32 with Coupon (Save 36%)

Amazon Bedsure Queen Comforter Set

Amazon

Bedsure Queen Comforter Set in Dark Gray, $30 (Save 17%)

Amazon Bedsure Queen Comforter Set

Amazon

More Comforter Deals at Amazon 

Utopia Bedding Queen Comforter, $20 (Save 9%)

Amazon Utopia Bedding All Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter

Amazon

Elnido Queen Comforter, $24 (Save 27%)

Amazon ELNIDO QUEEN All-Season Gray Down Alternative Quilted Comforter

Amazon

Amazon Basics Lightweight Queen Comforter, $23 (Save 19%)

Amazon Amazon Basics Reversible, Lightweight Microfiber Comforter Blanket

Amazon

