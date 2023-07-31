These Are the ‘Goldilocks’ of Pillows, According to Shoppers — and They’re Just $15 Apiece Today at Amazon

“I had the best night’s sleep in ages”

By
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
Published on July 31, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Bedsure bed pillows tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

If you’ve been waking up in discomfort or struggling with a sore neck, it might be time to grab yourself a new set of pillows

Consider the Bedsure Bed Pillows, which are just under $15 apiece at Amazon right now. The puffy pillows are filled with a supportive microfiber stuffing, designed to keep your neck and body aligned while you sleep. These pillows are breathable and rebound quickly — no need to punch them back into shape in the middle of the night. Plus, all types of sleepers can use these pillows, whether you lay on your stomach, side, or back. 

Shoppers can choose from three firmness levels, firm, medium, and soft, as well as three sizes: standard, queen and king, and each option comes with two pillows apiece. that all come with two pillows apiece. Plus, when it’s time to clean the pillows, they can be tossed in the washing machine in cold water and dried on a low setting, making the cleaning experience a breeze.

Bedsure Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $29 (Save 27%)

Bedsure Firm Pillows Queen Size Set of 2, Medium Firm Queen Bed

Amazon

Nearly 9,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bed pillows a five-star rating, with users noting that the pillows “level up” the guest room experience. Others add that they get the “best sleep ever,” with one reviewer expressing, “I woke up pain-free and slept like a baby all night.” Another enthused, “I had the best night’s sleep in ages with this pillow.”  

“I have tried several different pillows over the past several years,” one five-star shopper wrote. “I have started sleeping more on my side these days and needed more support. Tried firm, extra firm, medium first, but none of the pillows worked very well.” They continued, “This seems to be the Goldilocks of the ones I tried. Soft enough, but good first support so I don’t sink down into it.”

Head to Amazon to get the Bedsure Bed Pillows while they’re just $29. 

