If you’re in the market for some new bedroom furniture, Amazon is always chock full of pieces to add to your collection. In fact, you don’t have to spend more than a few hundred dollars to outfit an entire room with all the necessities — that is, if you know where to look.

Right now, Amazon’s furniture department is teeming with discounted bedroom furniture, and we’ve plucked out all the best deals under $100. You can snag bed frames, dressers, mattress toppers, and nightstands, with prices starting at just $29. And when you shop from Amazon, there’s no need to fear delays or long wait times, since a Prime account guarantees free two-day shipping. If you don’t yet have an account, just register for a free 30-day trial, which gives you lots of perks, like Prime Video.

Keep scrolling to check out all the best bedroom furniture under $100 at Amazon.

Best Bedroom Furniture Under $100

If it’s bed frames you’re after, start by snapping up the Amazon Basics metal platform bed frame while it’s under $100. It’s super easy to set up — no tools required — and is available in sizes twin through king. Plus, there’s room underneath to store personal belongings. For those looking for something stylish, look to the Yaheetech Upholstered Bed Frame, complete with a rectangular tufted headboard and 6.3 inches of under-bed space. One user wrote, “Not only is it perfect for my small space, but it was also affordable!”

Amazon

Buy It! Yaheetech Upholstered Bed Frame, $64.88 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Tons of dressers are also available to purchase, like the $65 Boluo White Dresser and the $48 Azl1 Life Concept Extra Wide Dresser. The former includes six fabric drawers while the latter has five, and it’s also available in a few neutral colors. Don’t overlook adding nightstands to the bedroom, like the $50 Superjare Nightstand which is designed with plenty of shelving and a charging station. One reviewer enthused: “It's got three shelves and a nice big drawer, so I can store a lot of stuff at my bedside and keep it all within easy reach.”

Amazon

Buy It! Superjare Nightstand with Charging Station, $49.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Keep reading to see everything else that’s on sale and under $100 in Amazon’s bedroom furniture department, then make sure to check out quickly since these deals aren’t guaranteed to last much longer.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Foldable Metal Platform Bed Frame, $93.16 (orig. $103.55); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Azl1 Life Concept Extra Wide Dresser, $47.39 (orig. $74); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Best Price Mattress 1.5-Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $39.99 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Boluo White Dresser, $64.30 with coupon (orig. $129); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Best Price 6-Inch Twin Mattress, $99 (orig. $111.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Smart Box Spring Bed Base, $86.22 (orig. $103.42); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Vecelo Metal Platform Bed Frame, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Roundhill Furniture Room Divider, $83.72 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Eluchang Mid-Century Modern Chair, $72 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Nintiue Industrial Table Lamp, $28.50 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

