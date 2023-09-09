This Fleece Blanket That Shoppers Like to 'Cuddle Up' with Is 47% Off at Amazon

“It’s thick enough to keep you warm while watching scary movies on the sofa”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman is a Shopping Editor and Strategist for PEOPLE with over seven years of experience in the digital media industry. She covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon BEDELITE Fleece Blanket Black Throw Blankets for Couch & Bed, Plush Cozy Fuzzy Blanket 50" x 60"
Photo:

Amazon

The time has come to pour a mug of your favorite hot beverage, jump onto the couch sporting an oversized sweatshirt, and curl up under a warm, comforting blanket. 

Amazon has plenty of blankets to choose from, of course, but one that’s popular among shoppers right now is the Bedelite Fleece Blanket — and it’s up to 47 percent off today. The reversible blanket is made from 100 percent polyester, and it’s fuzzy and comfy feeling on both sides. The plush thickness makes it suitable for cooler weather, plus, it can be tossed on the bed for extra warmth or thrown across the couch as an accent piece. 

It’s easy to care for, too, since it can go into the washing machine and dryer without fear that it will shrink, fade, or unravel. It stands up to many washes and lasts a long time — so you don’t have to worry about it tearing or piling after only a few months. Shoppers can choose from a number of colors, including white, red, and dark green, plus it’s available in several sizes, such as throw, twin, queen, and king.     

Bedelite Fleece Blanket in Black, $10 (Save 47%)

Amazon BEDELITE Fleece Blanket Black Throw Blankets for Couch & Bed, Plush Cozy Fuzzy Blanket 50" x 60"

Amazon

Thousands of shoppers have scooped up the blanket in the last month, and it’s racked up nearly 5,000 five-star ratings. It’s even earned an Amazon’s Choice award and is a Climate Pledge Friendly pick. Reviewers note that it is “super soft” to “cuddle up” in, with one adding, “It’s thick enough to keep you warm while watching scary movies on the sofa.” Another explained that the blanket “makes it hard to get up and out of bed in the morning.” 

A third user said that the blanket is “lightweight.” They wrote, “It’s perfect for nighttime air conditioning or if you tend to get cold feet.” They finished off by adding, “It washed up nicely with no shedding.” 

Head to Amazon to get the Bedelite Fleece Blanket while it’s on sale, then keep scrolling to check out more blankets that are discounted. 

Shop More Blankets on Sale at Amazon  

Newcosplay Throw Blanket, $9 (Save 53%)

Amazon NEWCOSPLAY Super Soft Throw Blanket Light Purple Premium

Amazon

Exclusivo Mezcla Plush Extra Large Throw Blanket, $12 (Save 48%)

Amazon Exclusivo Mezcla Plush Extra Large Fleece Throw Blanket for Couch,Bed and Sofa 50x70 inches

Amazon

Lbro2m Fleece King Size Blanket, $48 with Coupon

Amazon LBRO2M Sherpa Fleece Bed Blanket King Size Super Soft Fuzzy Plush Warm Cozy Fluffy Microfiber Couch Throw Velvet Double Reversible Blankets

Amazon

