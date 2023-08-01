Bed Bath & Beyond Returns as Online Retailer After Bankruptcy: How to Shop It

Bed Bath & Beyond is back.

The iconic home goods retailer, founded in 1971, is getting a second life thanks to Overstock.com, which acquired the company out of bankruptcy in June. On Tuesday, Overstock relaunched its website as BedBathandBeyond.com, blending its online business model and merchandise categories with Bed Bath & Beyond's popular name-brand products, including bedding, kitchen items and home furnishings.

"Welcome to a bigger, better beyond," the new website declares on its welcome page to customers.

"Bed Bath & Beyond is a much-loved and well-known consumer brand, which had an outdated business model that needed modernizing," CEO Jonathan Johnson said in a news release, explaining the decision to merge the best of both companies into a single online shopping destination.

"Through this rebranding, we’re breathing new life into Bed Bath & Beyond, positioning it as an asset-light, e-commerce retailer with an expanded home furnishings and furniture assortment," Johnson added.

Bed, Bath & Beyond has been resurrected as an online retailer. Getty

The CEO told CNN that more than 600,000 new products have been added to the site — including many of the favorites customers came to know and love from Bed Bath & Beyond — alongside the former Overstock's typical assortment of furniture and other home product categories.

One thing that won't be returning under the newly revamped brand, however, is Bed Bath & Beyond's famous blue coupons, which offered 20 percent of a single item. But Johnson was quick to assure customers that they'll still find many great deals and promotions while shopping.

"If you liked the Bed Bath & Beyond coupons of the past, you will love our better pricing, special promotions, broader assortment, and the improved customer experience on the website and mobile app,” he said in the release.

As a welcome gift, the retailer is offering a one-time 25 percent off coupon to anyone who downloads and shops through the new Bed Bath & Beyond mobile app. Former Overstock.com loyalty program members will get a 20 percent off coupon and their membership transferred to the rebranded loyalty program. BedBathandBeyond.com is also reinstating up to $50 in unused loyalty rewards points for active members of the former Bed Bath & Beyond loyalty program.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Yet another casualty of the "retailpocalypse" era — which has seen countless big-name retailers shutter stores or close up shop for good — Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 protection in April after several failed attempts to reboot its business. The company announced it would be closing all 360 of its brick-and-mortar stores, and its sister chain, Buy Buy Baby, which the home retailer acquired in 2007, also revealed plans to shut down its business.

Bed Bath & Beyond released a general statement to shoppers on its website at the time: "Thank you to all of our loyal customers. We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations. Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby stores remain open to serve you."

Overstock.com, which launched as an online liquidator in 1999, acquired Bed Bath & Beyond's name, intellectual property and digital assets two months later for $21.5 million.

