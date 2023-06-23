WWE’s Becky Lynch Opens Up About Post-Weaning Depression: 'I Was in a Really Bad Spot' (Exclusive)

The WWE star says she had a "rough" time after she stopped breastfeeding earlier this year

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 23, 2023 10:07AM EDT
Becky Lynch
Photo:

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

WWE’s Becky Lynch is opening up for the first time about her experience with postpartum depression and how she’s coped in recent months after she experienced it around WrestleMania 39 this past April.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, the six-time WWE women’s world champion tells Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on an upcoming episode of the After the Bell podcast that she initially thought she escaped postpartum depression in the years after her daughter Roux was born in December 2020.

But Lynch, 36, says around the time of her WrestleMania match in April, she realized she was “on edge” and had been experiencing post-weaning depression since Roux stopped breastfeeding.

“And then it kind of got really, really dark for a few months and I was in a really bad spot,” Lynch says, choking up at points during the interview, which is set to be released later Friday morning. 

“It was kind of one of those things where you're trying to pull yourself out of it, because you know mentally, ‘God, I’ve got a great life. I’ve got a great husband. I’ve got a great baby, and I’m doing this thing at the highest level that I love.’ But no reasoning with yourself was able to overcome that level of depression,” she says.

“I didn't know you could get post-weaning depression,” Lynch says. “So, not even knowing that that was a thing I think also hurt me because, why am I feeling like this? Why am I acting like this? And [I was] not realizing that this is actually a common thing that happens and there are ways you can treat it. And once you figure out the cause of all of that, then you're off to the races and then you're back and then you can appreciate everything. But yeah, for a few months there, it was rough.”

Lynch says another mother in WWE recognized what she was going through and pulled her aside to help. “Thankfully, somebody that we all know — I won’t put her on the spot — she told me what was happening because it had happened to her,” Lynch says. “She gave me some tips, and I kind of kept thinking it was gonna pass, ‘it was gonna pass, it was gonna pass,’ and then it really wasn’t passing.”

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Soon after WrestleMania, Lynch injured her foot and needed four weeks off television to recover. 

“It was such a blessing,” she says. “I really had to face everything that I was going through because when you go, go, go, you can be so distracted but you realize that you’re getting quite explosive, that you just kind of get on with it. So, I really had to face it and learn how to deal with it.”

Lynch says she tried meditation, supplements, and finally acupuncture before she was able to find what worked for her. She returned to WWE television in late May and has since continued touring with the professional wrestling promotion.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The WWE star, whose real name is Rebecca Quin Lopez, is regarded by the company as one of its greatest wrestlers of all-time and was part of the first women’s main event match at WrestleMania in 2019 when she defeated UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey and 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair.

Lynch and Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, announced exclusively to PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child together back in May 2020. "I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch told PEOPLE at the time. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?' "

The WWE star said she was “nervous” but “so excited” to become a mother. "Now you have this whole other person that you have to look after and grow, and make sure that you're doing everything that you possibly can to make sure that they are the healthiest and the safest that they can be," Lynch said. "But we're just so, so excited.”

Related Articles
Baby girl surrendered in Safe Haven box in Ocala adopted by rescuer
Firefighter Adopts Newborn Girl Left in Florida Safe Haven Baby Box: 'We Locked Eyes and That Was It'
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at Nespo restaurant in Nice, France.
Pregnant Rihanna Gets a Kiss from A$AP Rocky in Sweet Photos Where He Cradles Her Baby Bump
yvonne strahovski pregnancy
Yvonne Strahovski Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Husband Tim Loden: 'Here We Go'
Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference; Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman of Facebook, will give his presentation on the second day of the 56th Munich Security Conference
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Seemingly Agree to Hold 'Cage Match' in Vegas: 'Send Me Location'
Luke Macfarlane Instagram
'Bros' Star Luke Macfarlane Reveals He and His Partner Welcomed a Baby Girl: 'Can't Wait to Introduce Her'
Bad Bunny Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny Says the 'Only Thing I Have Is My Privacy' amid Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors: 'No One Respects' It
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Talk Experience with Postpartum Depression: 'Felt Like a Hopeless Place'
Los Angeles, CA - June 18: Wyndham Clark kisses the trophy after winning the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
'Honor My Mom': Wyndham Clark's Mom Introduced Him to Golf Before 2013 Death — Now He's U.S. Open Champ (Exclusive)
Kesha for Self magazine
Kesha Opens Up About Her 'Amazing' Boyfriend and Why She Wants to Keep the Relationship Private
Whitney Cummings Pregnant
Whitney Cummings Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'I Am with Child'
Chris Paul #3 of Team LeBron walks onto the court during NBA All Star Practice as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Friday, February 19, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Chris Paul Says He's 'Grateful' After Suns Trade: 'Gotta Move Forward and See What's Next' (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker Robert Downey Jr.
Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Gave Ex Robert Downey Jr. 'Stability' When He Struggled with Addiction
Kourtney Kardashian Attends First Blink-182 Concert Since Pregnancy Reveal with Sister Khloe, Daughter Penelope and Mom Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian Attends First Blink-182 Show Since Pregnancy Reveal with Sister Khloé and Mom Kris Jenner
Travis Barkerâs Daughter Celebrates Kourtney Kardashianâs Pregnancy by Posting Baby Announcement Video
Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Celebrates Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy News: 'Baby #7'
John Boyega Says He's 'Been Calling' Jamie Foxx Since Actor's Medical Emergency: 'He Better Pick Up'
John Boyega Says He's 'Been Calling' Jamie Foxx Since Actor's Medical Emergency: 'He Better Pick Up'
Madison Pettis
Madison Pettis Says She ‘Felt More Comfortable’ with Her Acne on Camera as a Teen (Exclusive)