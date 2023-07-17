Becky G Says She Sold Cheetos at School for '75 Cents' as She Works with Brand to Help Latin Students (Exclusive)

The "Mamiii" performer tells PEOPLE about the "full-circle" experience of working on Cheetos' "important" Deja tu Huella campaign

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 03:35PM EDT
Becky G for Cheetos
Becky G. Photo:

On Behalf of Frito-Lay

Cheetos have always been an important part of Becky G's life.

After growing up eating the iconic cheesy snack, the "Mamiii" singer-songwriter is working with Cheetos as the face of the brand's Deja tu Huella ("Leave Your Mark") campaign to award 500 Hispanic students with college scholarships in partnership with the Pepsi-Co Foundation.

"I feel like I was manifesting this since I was a little girl," Becky G, 26, tells PEOPLE. "Cheetos has been such a part of my family experience, growing up and stuff. So, it just felt very full-circle when the opportunity came about."

Becky G for Cheetos
Becky G.

On Behalf of Frito-Lay

While this campaign marks her first time officially working with the brand, Becky's love for Cheetos goes back to her childhood. Her mom used to buy the mini bags in bulk boxes at Costco, and she'd use them to make a quick buck.

"I was very smart with it. I would sling them at school. I would literally sell them for 75 cents out of my backpack," recalls the Latin Grammy Award nominee.

"I was like, 'Yep, we're all having Cheetos for breakfast. We're all having Cheetos at lunch. Do you want the hot Cheetos? Do you want the lime hot Cheetos? Do you want regular Cheetos? What do you want? I've got it," says Becky with a laugh, noting that the partnership is "very, very full-circle."

Becky G for Cheetos
Becky G.

On Behalf of Frito-Lay

The Deja tu Huella campaign will see Cheetos visit community colleges across the country and distribute scholarships to students looking to attend schools classified as Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). Becky's role is referred to as the world's first fingertip sponsorship, referring to the orange dust from the crunchy snack.

"I thought it was really fun because as an artist, to be the face of a brand or something, sometimes it's really intense, and you're just like, 'Oh, this is actually really funny. It's literally just the fingertips,'" she explains.

Coming from a Mexican-American background, the campaign's goal is also near and dear to Becky's heart: "The mission really aligns with what mine is, in the industry that I'm navigating, which is how do we lessen that gap between my community, the Latin community, and all of the hardworking youth and the talented youth that exist?"

Becky G poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Becky G. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

She emphasizes not only the "lack of opportunity" that can exist for Latin students, but the "lack of resources for us to even get to that opportunity."

"The way that these scholarships can come into play for a lot of our students is just life-changing, and sometimes in ways that aren't so typical for a scholarship. It's everything from academia to housing," says Becky. "It's important."

More information about the campaign can be found at Cheetos' website, and Becky's fans can use #DejatuHuellaTour and #Entry on TikTok for a chance to win meet-and-greets as well as tickets to her upcoming tour.

Related Articles
RHONY's Erin Lichy Slams 'Despicable' Anti-Semitic Attacks That Led to Lizzy Savetsky's Exit from Show
RHONY's Erin Lichy Slams 'Despicable' Antisemitic Attacks That Led to Lizzy Savetsky's Exit from Show (Exclusive)
Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenna press photo of 818 Tequila
Watch Kendall Jenner Make 818 Tequila Drinks with ‘Cocktail Queen’ Kris Jenner —Plus See Their Favorite Concoction
Andrew Barth Feldman photographed in New York City on Sunday, April 16, 2023. photo by Stephanie Diani, grooming by Erin Anderson, styling by Brian Meller
Andrew Barth Feldman Opens Up About How OCD and College Breakups Inspired His Debut Album (Exclusive)
Dax Shepard Enjoys an Ice Cream Cone at Dairy Queen with Kristen Bell and Reveals His Favorite Treat at the Chain
Dax Shepard Enjoys Ice Cream at Dairy Queen with Kristen Bell and Reveals His Favorite Treat at the Chain
Valerie Bertinelli attends the Build Series to discuss 'Kids Baking Championship" & "Family Restaurant Rivals' at Build Studio
Valerie Bertinelli Claps Back at TikTok Commenter Who Seemingly Criticized Her Use of Botox
Tucci and Downey
Robert Downey Jr. Enjoys Meal Cooked by Stanley Tucci: 'Truly a Gem of a Fella'
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon Shares the Cooking Habit That Drives Wife Kyra Sedgwick 'Nuts'
'RHONY' Star Ubah Hassan Reveals the Advice She Received from Her Cousin and 'RHODubai' Housewife Chanel Ayan
RHONY's Ubah Hassan Reveals Advice She Received from Cousin and 'RHODubai' Housewife Chanel Ayan (Exclusive)
Wonka First Look Photos
'Wonka' Director Jokes About Chocolate Eaten on Set: 'It's a Miracle Timmy Remains So Slim' (Exclusive)
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 - First Look
Belly's Custom Prom Dress in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 Is 'a Callback to the Book' (Exclusive)
McDonald's Cookies and Creme Pie
McDonald’s Unveils New Cookies and Crème Pie
Brynn Whitfield attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
RHONY's Brynn Whitfield Refutes Being Show's New 'Villain' But Is 'Working On' Taking Her Jokes 'Too Far' (Exclusive)
Erin Napier 56th Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee
Erin Napier Shares the 'Weird' Snack She's Been 'Living Off' the Past Few Months
Mama June was reunited with all her of her four daughters for the first time in SIX years as the entire realty TV family got together for a baby shower.
Mama June Shannon's Daughters 'Had to Set Boundaries' with Her and Went to 'Therapy' Before Reaching Good Place (Exclusive)
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling Says His Kids Were Confused 'Why I Would Want to Play Ken' in 'Barbie' Movie (Exclusive)
Introducing McDonald's new Cheesy JalapeÃ±o Bacon QPCÂ® Double
McDonald's Adds New Spicy Menu Items with Pickled Jalapeños