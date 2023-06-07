Amazon’s Best-Selling Pillows Are on Sale Just for PEOPLE Readers, but Only for 2 Days

Beating a flat pillow into a fluffier version of itself can take the feeling of relaxation out of bedtime. You don’t have to settle for sad, deflated pillows any longer, since Amazon’s top-selling pillows are on sale — but only for PEOPLE readers.

The Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are currently marked down during the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale. Until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 8, you can use the code 20PEOPLEMAG to receive an exclusive 20 percent discount on the pair of pillows, which has earned nearly 154,000 perfect ratings and a best-seller status to boot.

The pillows are available in two varieties: down alternative for plush comfort and firm down alternative, which has extra filling for a thicker design and a little more support. The different materials allow users to find the perfect pillow for their specific sleeping style — be it back, stomach, or side.

The pillows also have a no-shift, bounce-back design, so they’ll maintain their shape no matter what position you contort them in during the night. What’s more, each pillow comes with a super soft and breathable 250-thread-count cover, and the set is available in queen and king sizes.

Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $49.09 with code 20PEOPLEMAG (orig. $61.37); amazon.com

The pillows are compress-packed, so the brand recommends removing the wrapping, fluffing them out, then allowing the pillows to inflate for 24 hours before using them. They can be machine-washed using cold water and a gentle cycle, then laid flat to air-dry.

The Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are so popular at Amazon that more than 2,000 shoppers purchased them already this week. One reviewer even raved: “In my [more than] 50 years on this planet, I’ve finally found the most comfortable pillow in my life.” Another shopper called them the “absolute best pillows [they] have ever bought,” adding, “They feel so soft yet supportive — I've had better, deeper, more quality sleep than I have in years.”

A third user shared: “I'm a back sleeper and I have neck problems… I've had less neck pain since using these pillows.” They also wrote, “My husband is a stomach sleeper who squeezes the heck out of his pillow. These pillows absolutely hold their shape.”

The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale is a two-day event that’s chock-full of markdowns on some of our favorite brands. You can score savings on top-rated Tempur-Pedic mattresses, powerful Bissell vacuum cleaners, and so much more.

Be sure to snap up the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows at Amazon with our code before the end of the day on Thursday, June 8 to receive this exclusive 20 percent discount.

