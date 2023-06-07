Lifestyle Home Amazon’s Best-Selling Pillows Are on Sale Just for PEOPLE Readers, but Only for 2 Days Thousands of shoppers have recently purchased the "soft yet supportive" bed pillows By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 7, 2023 07:15 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Beating a flat pillow into a fluffier version of itself can take the feeling of relaxation out of bedtime. You don’t have to settle for sad, deflated pillows any longer, since Amazon’s top-selling pillows are on sale — but only for PEOPLE readers. The Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are currently marked down during the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale. Until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 8, you can use the code 20PEOPLEMAG to receive an exclusive 20 percent discount on the pair of pillows, which has earned nearly 154,000 perfect ratings and a best-seller status to boot. The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Is Here! Score Deals on Lilly Pulitzer, Bissell, QVC, and More for 48 Hours The pillows are available in two varieties: down alternative for plush comfort and firm down alternative, which has extra filling for a thicker design and a little more support. The different materials allow users to find the perfect pillow for their specific sleeping style — be it back, stomach, or side. The pillows also have a no-shift, bounce-back design, so they’ll maintain their shape no matter what position you contort them in during the night. What’s more, each pillow comes with a super soft and breathable 250-thread-count cover, and the set is available in queen and king sizes. Amazon Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $49.09 with code 20PEOPLEMAG (orig. $61.37); amazon.com The pillows are compress-packed, so the brand recommends removing the wrapping, fluffing them out, then allowing the pillows to inflate for 24 hours before using them. They can be machine-washed using cold water and a gentle cycle, then laid flat to air-dry. The Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are so popular at Amazon that more than 2,000 shoppers purchased them already this week. One reviewer even raved: “In my [more than] 50 years on this planet, I’ve finally found the most comfortable pillow in my life.” Another shopper called them the “absolute best pillows [they] have ever bought,” adding, “They feel so soft yet supportive — I've had better, deeper, more quality sleep than I have in years.” A third user shared: “I'm a back sleeper and I have neck problems… I've had less neck pain since using these pillows.” They also wrote, “My husband is a stomach sleeper who squeezes the heck out of his pillow. These pillows absolutely hold their shape.” Bissell Vacuums, Carpet Cleaners, and Air Purifiers Are on Sale with This Exclusive Code — but Only for 48 Hours The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale is a two-day event that’s chock-full of markdowns on some of our favorite brands. You can score savings on top-rated Tempur-Pedic mattresses, powerful Bissell vacuum cleaners, and so much more. Be sure to snap up the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows at Amazon with our code before the end of the day on Thursday, June 8 to receive this exclusive 20 percent discount. Amazon Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $49.09 with code 20PEOPLEMAG (orig. $61.37); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Everything from This Celeb-Used Skincare Brand Is on Sale Just for PEOPLE Readers, but Not for Long The Best Way to Save at QVC Right Now Is with Our Exclusive Promo Code, Which Expires Tomorrow Bissell Vacuums, Carpet Cleaners, and Air Purifiers Are on Sale with This Exclusive Code — but Only for 48 Hours