The Most Popular Pillows on Amazon Are Even Cheaper for the Final Hours of Prime Day

A sweltering sleeping environment can ruin a perfectly good night's rest. And while a cooling pillow can’t stop your hot flashes or a warm climate, it certainly can help you feel less sweaty, especially when combined with cooling sheets and a temperature-regulating mattress pad.

If you want a good night’s sleep without overheating, consider the Beckham Hotel Collection King Bed Pillows. During Amazon Prime Day, Prime members can snag these best-selling pillows on sale thanks to a coupon in the product listing. Some of Amazon’s discounts are only available to Prime members, so if you're not one already, sign up for a free 30-day trial today to gain access to exclusive deals, along with many other perks such as fast and free shipping.

The pillows are encased with cotton fabric and stuffed with a hypoallergenic down alternative filling that provides structure and support, without adding bulk, therefore helping to alleviate neck and back pain. With a cooling gel memory foam filling, they also regulate your body temperature so you can sleep comfortably, whether you like to snooze on your side, back, or stomach.

Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows, $37 (Save $25)

Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection King Bed Pillows, $48 (Save $32)

Amazon

Also worth noting, they are easy to clean. The brand recommends washing them gently in cold water and then laying them flat in a well-ventilated area until they are thoroughly dried. Even better, the queen set is on sale for $37 — bringing the price to only $18 apiece.

Though it's easy to be skeptical about cooling pillows, a whopping 154,000 Amazon customers have given them a five-star rating. “These are fantastic pillows,” one shopper wrote. “I'm a hot sleeper, and I haven't woken up even once to a sweaty pillow since I started using them.”

A second customer, who has spent years trying to find the perfect pillow, stated: "I am a side sleeper, and this gives me all the support I need, so I no longer wake up with neck or shoulder pain."

Another person explained that finding a good pillow is difficult for them, since they toss and turn while sleeping, but this one works. “This pillow stays supportive and soft in every position,” they wrote, adding that it “stays cool to the touch,” and “puts hotel pillows to shame.” They also shared that they even take their pillow with them when traveling.

This is one Prime Day sale you don't want to hit "snooze" on, so make sure you select the coupon in the listing when adding these cooling pillows to your cart before this deal ends at midnight PST tonight. If the pillow set is already sold out or you missed the deal, read on for a few other discounted pillows that can provide support and keep you cool all night.

OYT Memory Foam Cooling King Bed Pillow Set, $40 (Save $20)

Amazon

Slybear Cooling Queen Pillow Set, $34 (Save $15)

Amazon

Supa Modern Cooling Queen Pillow Set, $37 (Save $23)

Amazon

Osbed Shredded Memory Foam Cooling Queen Pillow Set, $36 (Save $10)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

