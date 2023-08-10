Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Helped Noah Erb Plan Proposal to Abigail Heringer: ‘Y’all are Family’

Noah Erb enlisted some very familiar faces to help plan his beachfront proposal to Abigail Heringer.

The Bachelor in Paradise star, 28, had some assistance from his season 7 costars Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs to pull off popping the question.

“I have to give the BIGGEST shoutout to these two!! 8 months pregnant and can’t stop them from helping Noah plan the proposal to watching [our dog] Maki last minute so we can go to Taylor Swift tonight,” Heringer, 28, wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday alongside a photo of Kufrin, 33, and Jacobs, 30, where Kufrin is cradling her baby bump.

“Y’all are family — love you two so much!” Heringer added in the caption.

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb. Abigail Heringer/Instagram

Heringer also shared a picture of herself and Erb on their way to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles and flashed her engagement ring.



“I’m emo today but I remember listening to Taylor Swift through every chapter of my life since I was 15 and now I get to see her with my FIANCÉ!!!!!” Heringer, who is a client financial manager, wrote alongside the shot.

Travel nurse Erb also shouted out Kurfin and Jacobs, who are expecting a baby boy, in the caption of a clip of his and Heringer’s engagement on his Instagram Story. “People talk about The Bachelor and the friendships that come out of it,” wrote Erb. “Can’t thank Thomas and Becca enough for how much effort they put in to try to help me pull this off while their life is so busy. They’ve earned a babysitter for life and I love them.”

Erb and Heringer announced their engagement on Instagram on Wednesday. The post featured a series of beautiful snapshots of the proposal and the picturesque setting.

Noah Erb. Thomas Jacobs/Instagram

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, and I want ‘em all 🤍,” the post was captioned.

Erb got down on one knee with a 4-carat oval-shaped ring at a beachfront home in La Jolla, San Diego, on Tuesday evening, PEOPLE confirmed.

For the proposal, a blanket on the balcony of the property had been decorated with pink and red roses, while red and white petals had been scattered everywhere after Erb bought a “ridiculous amount of flowers” from Trader Joe’s.



Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb. Hannah Sinclair and Emma Burke

Also opening up to PEOPLE about receiving Kufrin and Jacobs’ help, Erb said, “Thomas [Jacobs] helped me with the arrangements and get everything set up. The proposal was perfect and everything I wanted to incorporate to make it special and ours."

Adding how Heringer didn’t suspect the engagement was incoming, Erb told PEOPLE, "She thought I was playing pickleball with Thomas and was inviting her and Becca [Kufrin] to join us for a sunset at his friend's house. She had no clue the engagement was happening until we walked up the stairs to the rooftop and saw the roses and candles overlooking the ocean."

Erb also revealed that the proposal was "moved a month ahead" because Heringer decided to schedule their move back to Oklahoma sooner than initially planned after she "rescued a dog unexpectedly two weeks ago."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I called her parents a couple of days before to fill them in on my plans,” he added.

The couple, who are moving to a residence in Tulsa, Oklahoma, met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered in August 2021.

