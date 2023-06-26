Bebe Rexha Tears Up While Fan Comes Out as Gay in Front of Singer and His Mom: 'I'm So Proud of You'

It's all "In the Name of Love" between Bebe Rexha and her fans.

One of the pop star's supporters recently came out as gay in front of her as well as his mom after a recent stop on Rexha's Best F*n Night of Your Life tour, and she teared up while expressing support for the 18-year-old fan.

The 33-year-old Grammy nominee shared a video of the sweet moment to her Instagram Story over the weekend, in which the fan said through tears, "I moved to Tennessee. My depression was at its worst, and [Rexha's 2021 album] Better Mistakes got me through..."

As he broke down crying, Rexha caressed the fan and said, "Take a deep breath. Let's enjoy this moment together. I love you so much. You're so strong."

She added in the video, which has since been shared by fans via Twitter, "He's gonna make me cry right now."

The fan was accompanied by his mom, who said, "That's my baby boy." Rexha asked for his age, and he said he was 18 before declaring, "I'm gonna do this in front of you."

"What are you gonna do in front of me?" asked the "I'm Good (Blue)" singer-songwriter.

"I'm gay," said the fan, turning to his mom.

"That's fine. That's absolutely fine. I still love you," she told her son, as Rexha pulled him in for a hug.

"Oh my God. I'm so proud of you," said the musician.

Bebe Rexha. Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty

The "Satellite" performer has been touring throughout Pride Month — and persevering past tough moments. At the end of her New York City show a few weeks back at The Rooftop at Pier 17, a concertgoer hurled his phone at Rexha's face, splitting her eyebrow and requiring stitches.

As she wrapped the set's final song, crowd member Nicolas Malvanga threw his phone at Rexha's face, resulting in the injury. She was escorted off the stage and treated by a medical team at the venue, as seen in footage fans shared on Twitter.

The New York District Attorney's Office later told PEOPLE that the 27-year-old New Jersey resident was arrested on several misdemeanor charges: two counts of third degree assault as well as second degree aggravated harassment, third degree attempted assault and second degree harassment.

Bebe Rexha. Bebe Rexha/Instagram

According to the criminal complaint, Malvanga was taken into custody, admitted to throwing the phone and told police, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

His next court date is July 31. The assailant's lawyer, Todd Spodek, told PEOPLE in a statement at the time: "Nicolas, like many other fans, was hoping to interact in some way with Ms. Rexha as the phone was returned. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha in any way."

Days after the incident, she responded to a fan's question about how she was feeling and shared a selfie to Instagram with a bandage on her heavily bruised eye. "My eye black and blue now but much better!!!! Thank you!!!" wrote Rexha.