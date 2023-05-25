Bebe Rexha Talks 'Tough' Response to Her Weight Gain amid PCOS Diagnosis: 'It Does Mess with You'

Bebe Rexha is opening up about the struggles of being in the public eye.

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter, 33, stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show and got candid about how “tough” it’s been since gaining weight after her recent PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, diagnosis.

After talking about her start in music — Rexha started writing songs at 13! — host Jennifer Hudson changed the subject to body positivity and asked the pop star about an upsetting experience on social media.

The "I'm Good (Blue)" singer revealed that she recently read some comments about her weight gain on a TikTok video.

“Listen, we're in the public eye, so that's bound to happen,” she told Hudson, 41. “I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight — that comes with the territory. I'm not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bebe Rexha. Chris Millard/Warner Bros

“You don't know what somebody's going through, what they're going through in their life, so it kind of is tough. But I feel like we're in 2023 ... we should not be talking about people's weight,” she added, to a huge round of applause from Hudson and the audience.



“Listen ... I like to eat, okay? I like to eat,” the singer added, as Hudson chimed in, “Ain't nothing wrong with that!”



Rexha, who has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, then talked about her recent health news.

“I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don't know about it — but they diagnosed [me] with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome,” she revealed.



She continued, “It's one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese. I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and just show people love."

Bebe Rexha and Jennifer Hudson. Chris Millard/Warner Bros

During a recent appearance on Gayle King's SiriusXM show, the singer opened up even more about her experience with PCOS, a hormone imbalance that affects one in 10 women of childbearing age.

The condition can cause symptoms like irregular periods, excess hair growth, acne, weight gain and infertility.

"I definitely struggle with my weight and I struggle with the way that I look, and it's been tough for me. I just found out recently that I have PCOS and a lot of women have it," Rexha said while noting that weight gain is a common symptom she's dealt with. "It's tough. ... I've been definitely struggling with my weight and I've been struggling with food forever."

She continued, "I remember starting out and getting my first record deal, they kind of put it in my head and they said to me when I first got signed, 'Are you ready to get into bootcamp shape? Because you need to lose 20 lbs. in order to do this career. Like you have to lose weight.' "

The singer-songwriter explained that because she was previously surrounded by all of that negativity, she understands the importance of who she keeps in her circle.