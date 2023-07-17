Bebe Rexha Shares Text Seemingly from Boyfriend Keyan Safyari Criticizing Her Weight and Hinting at Breakup

"If you're trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense...but it's not the real reason" read the text, as reported by several outlets

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Published on July 17, 2023 01:55PM EDT
Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari attend Bebe Rexha's "Bebe" Album Release Event
Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari in April 2023. Photo:

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Are Bebe Rexha and her boyfriend Keyan Sefyari still together?

Over the weekend, the "I'm Good (Blue)" singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a text message seemingly sent by Safyari about critical comments made about her recent weight gain that may have lead to discussion of a breakup.

While the post, shared to Rexha's Instagram Story, has since been taken down, several outlets have reported its contents. The message begins with the sender urging that the Grammy nominee, 33, is "beautiful" and "loved" by them. "But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was...that was the conversation we were having and you asked," they wrote.

Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari
Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari.

Bebe Rexha Instagram

"Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn't mean you don't love me," continued the text.

The sender added, "If you're trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense...but it's not the real reason. If you're unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don't see a future with us then that's ok and that's the reason."

They told Rexha not to "use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have," repeating that they "always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what."

Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari
Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari.

Bebe Rexha Instagram

The message concluded with the sender encouraging her to journal her feelings, "speak to a therapist" or embark on a retreat "to get to the root of the problem."

"Let me know if you'd like to speak if you need more clarity," they wrote. "Love you."

Reps for Rexha and Safyari did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Throughout her career, Rexha has spoken publicly about her weight and how it affects her mental health. In 2019, she called out designers who allegedly wouldn’t dress her for the Grammy Awards because she was “too big.”

Bebe Rexha Details Her Long-Awaited Hangout with Soobin from TXT
Bebe Rexha. Cindy Ord/Getty

She opened up to PEOPLE in April about receiving critical comments about her body. "I can't get mad because I am in the public eye, but it is hurtful. It does hurt my feelings, and it is discouraging because I'm always trying to be the best me, but I do struggle with my eating and stuff like that," she said at the time.

Rexha and Safyari, a filmmaker who owns production company Moving Images Entertainment, have been in a relationship for four years. Elsewhere in the April interview with PEOPLE the "I'm a Mess" performer spoke about how he supports her in low moments, such as body image insecurities.

"My boyfriend's so supportive. He's so sweet, when he sees that I'm down, he'll try to take me out to dinner or on a date, even though I really don't like leaving the house, to be quite honest, because I don't want to get ready," she said at the time. "He's always trying to uplift me."

