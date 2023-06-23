After getting hit in the face by a concertgoer's phone during the New York City stop of her Best F*n Night of My Life Tour on Sunday, Bebe Rexha is feeling better.

The pop star took to Twitter on Friday and shared a photo update of her eye injury following the incident, which split her eyebrow, required stitches and resulted in the crowd member's arrest on assault charges.

Responding to a fan's question about how she's feeling, Rexha shared a selfie with a bandage on her heavily bruised eye. "My eye black and blue now but much better!!!! Thank you!!!" wrote the "I'm Good (Blue)" singer-songwriter, 33.

During the concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan last week, crowd member Nicolas Malvanga threw his phone at Rexha's face, resulting in the injury. She was escorted off the stage and treated by a medical team at the venue, as seen in footage fans shared on Twitter.

On Tuesday, The New York District Attorney's Office told PEOPLE that the 27-year-old New Jersey resident was arrested on several misdemeanor charges: two counts of third degree assault as well as second degree aggravated harassment, third degree attempted assault and second degree harassment.

According to the criminal complaint, Malvanga was taken into custody, admitted to throwing the phone and told police, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

His next court date is July 31. The assailant's lawyer, Todd Spodek, told PEOPLE in a statement at the time: "Nicolas, like many other fans, was hoping to interact in some way with Ms. Rexha as the phone was returned. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha in any way."

The Grammy nominee posted on her Instagram Monday morning to show fans she was OK, sharing a selfie of her stitches and a burgeoning black eye. "I'm good," she wrote in a nod to both her health and her latest hit.

Bebe Rexha on Monday. Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Rexha triumphantly returned to the stage for a show at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Tuesday — and joked about the incident with her audience.

Before performing her 2016 hit "In the Name of Love," the star addressed the crowd while wearing a bandage above her eye, where she was hit with the device. "We're almost towards the end. No phones in the face — thank God," Rexha told fans, according to a video shot by Twitter user @_belindanicole.

She also got vulnerable in a series of tweets on Friday, writing about how she's gained weight after revealing her PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, diagnosis.

"I know I got fat. I'm just so sick of people talking about it," wrote Rexha. "NEXT!!!!!!"

Bebe Rexha in May 2023. Mike Marsland/WireImage

"Human beings go through weight fluctuations," she continued. "It's life and you don't know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc..."

Last month, the musician stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show and got candid about her PCOS diagnosis and body positivity, telling the host that she recently read some comments about her weight gain on a TikTok video.

"Listen, we're in the public eye, so that's bound to happen," she told Hudson, 41. "I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight — that comes with the territory. I'm not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you."

"You don't know what somebody's going through, what they're going through in their life, so it kind of is tough. But I feel like we're in 2023 ... we should not be talking about people's weight," she added, to a huge round of applause from Hudson and the audience.

